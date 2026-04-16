DreamFi Names Financial Educator Welton Pride to Financial Education Advisory Council

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DreamFi¹, the financial empowerment platform co-founded by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, announced today that financial educator and strategist Welton Pride has joined its Financial Education Advisory Council.In this role, Pride will anchor DreamFi ’s financial education initiatives, bringing a specialized focus to the development of content designed to expand financial literacy and access. Leveraging his expertise in real estate development and investment, housing policy, and economic development, he will develop resources that bridge the gap between complex market forces and the financial realities DreamFi members face. His work provides the educational framework necessary for individuals and families to master how property development and investment landscapes dictate their long-term financial stability and asset-building potential.Pride currently serves as Economic and Housing Policy Manager at the National Urban League’s Washington Bureau in Washington, D.C., where he advances federal policy initiatives focused on economic mobility, housing equity, and expanding opportunity for underserved communities. Previously, he served as Special Advisor to the Deputy Secretary at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).DreamFi aims to expand financial opportunity by providing resources and education that help people understand how money works and build stronger financial futures. Pride’s role on the advisory council will support those efforts by helping extend practical financial knowledge to broader communities.To learn more about DreamFi and sign up², visit DreamFi.com.###About DreamFiDreamFi is a financial technology company co-founded by renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who also serves as its largest shareholder. The company is focused on expanding financial access and providing resources that help individuals and families make informed financial decisions, build stability, and work towards building generational wealth. By combining mobile banking, everyday discounts and essential protections, and financial education, DreamFi supports communities in taking control of their financial futures. Visit DreamFi.com to learn more.¹DreamFi is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services provided by FinWise Bank, Member FDIC.²Fees may apply. DreamFi membership benefits are subject to change, please see DreamFi.com for details.

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