Cytonome Congratulates Sumitomo Pharma on Regulatory Approval for Regenerative Medicine Therapy for Parkinson’s disease

LEXINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cytonome-ST today congratulated Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. following the company’s announced receipt of regulatory approval for the world’s first iPS cell-derived regenerative medicine for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

https://www.sumitomo-pharma.com/news/20260306.html

Over the past decade, Cytonome’s GigaSort® microfluidic cell isolation platform has been used within the program’s manufacturing workflow to support purification and enrichment steps that allow gentle, consistent cell processing at commercial scale for the first time.

“This approval is a landmark moment for both Parkinson’s patients and for regenerative medicine manufacturing,” said John Sharpe, COO of Cytonome-ST. “We are proud that GigaSort®, the world’s only multi-channel GMP cell sorter, has enabled this critical cellular therapy breakthrough. GigaSort® has unlocked reproducible cell isolation at scale - one of the most critical remaining operations on the path from development to commercial supply of allogeneic treatments.”

As the field transitions from clinical programs to commercial distribution, manufacturers increasingly require closed-system, gentle, and high-throughput cell isolation that integrates into GMP operations. Cytonome will continue to work with strategic partners to de-risk manufacturing scale-up and maintain product quality as demand grows.

For more information on Cytonome-ST and the GigaSort® GMP cell sorting platform please email info@cytonome.com

Cytonome’s Focus: GMP Cell Manufacturing Enablement

• High-throughput isolation designed for large batch sizes and high cell counts

• Gentle microfluidic handling to support cell viability and functional performance

• Closed-system, manufacturing-oriented workflow considerations for GMP environments

• Repeatable, scalable sorting to support lot-to-lot consistency

About Cytonome:

Founded in 2009, Cytonome-ST, LLC is a biotechnology engineering and manufacturing company that has successfully industrialized cell isolation for commercial-scale cell manufacturing applications. The company designs and delivers high performance cell sorting platforms and cell handling solutions that operate reliably at scale, with systems deployed in more than 50 laboratories worldwide - many running continuously in 24/7 production environments. Headquartered in Lexington, MA, USA, Cytonome operates under ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 quality management systems and maintains GMP aligned manufacturing and development capabilities. Cytonome is a subsidiary of STgenetics, a global biotechnology leader recognized for pioneering high throughput, commercialized genetic technologies that improve productivity, sustainability, and efficiency across global agricultural systems.

Legal Disclaimer:

