Hip-Hop Culture Launches #KickRacism During Women’s History Month in Historic Global Anti-Bias Alliance

United Nations collaboration anchors year-long campaign aligned with the Second International Decade for People of African Descent

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During Women’s History Month, #KickRacism launches as a powerful global movement rooted in hip-hop’s legacy of empowerment and social change, with a clear mandate: to stand up for human dignity and dismantle systemic racism by uniting sport, education, culture, and human rights on one bold platform — recognizing that racial justice and gender equity are inseparable.

#KickRacism launches through an unprecedented collaboration with the United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent and the Hip Hop Institute 4 Peace.

The campaign was sparked by decisions affecting the 2026 World Cup, in which anti‑bias and zero‑tolerance messages were removed from stadium platforms and “clean zones” during one of the world’s most-watched sporting events. The moment—occurring amid the UN’s Second International Decade for People of African Descent (2025–2034) and the 25th anniversary of the Durban Declaration—highlighted the urgent need for visible, enforceable commitments to dignity and equity on the global stage. The silence was loud, however, through hip-hop, our rap against discrimination of all forms booms louder.

“#KickRacism isn’t just a campaign — it’s an action platform, driving real change through anti‑bias education, youth leadership, sports diplomacy, and institutional accountability rooted in international human rights standards and hip-hop culture, " said Tina Marie Tyler, founder, Hip Hop Institute 4 Peace and Creator, #KickRacism. “Hip-hop is a culture of change and action, empowering all communities, especially women, to stand up to discrimination of all forms.”

“Hip-hop has shaped my life for more than 25 years, and I’ve seen firsthand how women have been central to its creativity and leadership,” said Philly Freeway, veteran hip-hop artist and founder of Freedom Thinkers Academy. “We are proud to partner with #KickRacism to align hip-hop culture and advance human dignity for all.”

The #KickRacism campaign directly supports the goals of the Second International Decade for People of African Descent, a United Nations framework centered on recognition, justice, and development for people of African descent worldwide.

Together, the partners will advance policy dialogue, educational toolkits, cultural activations, and youth-centered initiatives designed to challenge racism in sport, media, schools, and public life.

Launching during Women’s History Month underscores the intersectional nature of justice movements. Gender equity and racial equity are inseparable — and women and girls, particularly women of African descent, remain central drivers of social transformation worldwide.

“Advancing equity requires more than awareness — it requires sustained action and partnership,” said H.E. Dr. June Soomer, member of the United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent. “#KickRacism embodies the kind of intersectional, culture-driven engagement that can bridge global commitments with community impact.”

#KickRacism will extend far beyond Women’s History Month with a series of high-profile international activations:

March 27, 2026 — In partnership with the Organization of American States, Hip Hop Institute 4 Peace will present at the 9th Inter-American Week of People of African Descent in the Americas, addressing the Permanent Council in Washington, D.C. The convening will conclude with “Peace Rhapsody: The 5 Elements of Hip-Hop,” a cultural closing ceremony highlighting hip-hop as a force for diplomacy and equity.

August 31, 2026 — International Day for People of African Descent — Hip-Hop Humanitarian Awards Gala in Los Angeles: A high-level convening of global leaders, athletes, artists, and human rights advocates to spotlight measurable progress and mobilize institutional commitments.

September 21, 2026 — International Day of Peace — One Peace Humanitarian Concert in Newark, NJ: A large-scale cultural event aligned with the International Day of Peace, harnessing music and performance as unifying forces to amplify anti-racism messaging and youth engagement worldwide.

Learn more at kickracism.org or join the movement online using #KickRacismNow.

About #KickRacism

#KickRacism is a hip‑hop–driven anti‑bias initiative created by the Hip Hop Institute 4 Peace (HH4PEACE), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Grounded in hip-hop’s core value of peace, the campaign leverages the culture’s global reach—through music, art, and community action—to confront systemic racism and break down the social, economic, and health inequities that harm marginalized communities.

By tapping into hip-hop’s transformative power as a force for advocacy, healing, and collective empowerment, #KickRacism helps communities reclaim their narratives and cultivate a culture rooted in nonviolence, inclusion, and human dignity.

The initiative operates in formal partnership with the United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent. Through these collaborations, the movement aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, working to restore peace as the foundation and future of hip-hop culture.

