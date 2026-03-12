Shore Shed Lists Amish-Built Sheds and Portable Buildings From Harrington, DE on ShedHub

ShedHub.com logo

HARRINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shore Shed, a manufacturer of Amish-built sheds and portable structures based in Harrington, Delaware, has joined the ShedHub online marketplace, making its inventory visible to shoppers across Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore through ShedHub’s platform.

The company makes portable buildings constructed by Amish craftsmen, including sheds, garages, dog kennels, chicken coops, and gazebos. Each structure is built by Amish builders whose work reflects years of specialized craftsmanship.

Shore Shed traces its origins to 2016 when Kenny and Eva relocated to Delaware from rural Pennsylvania. While working with local Amish builders, they identified a need for high-quality Amish-built storage buildings in the region. Kenny and Eva established Shore Shed in March 2022 and began working with the Amish community to build and distribute portable structures throughout the area.

Shore Shed serves the Delmarva Peninsula, covering the entire state of Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Its primary service areas include the Delaware towns of Bear, Middletown, Smyrna, Dover, Felton, Milford, Milton, Lewes, Millsboro, Bridgeville, Delmar, Harrington, and Wilmington. The company also serves Maryland’s Eastern Shore communities including Salisbury, Snow Hill, Ocean City, Cambridge, Easton, Denton, Federalsburg, Centreville, Chestertown, Millington, Chesapeake City, and Elkton.

Customers can customize structures using Shore Shed’s 3D Shed Configurator, a digital tool that allows users to design a building by adjusting size, materials, colors, and optional features such as ramps and dormers. The system enables customers to visualize a structure, receive a quote, and place an order online.

Shore Shed builds multiple shed styles including A-Frame, Gambrel, High Barn, and Lean-to designs. The company also constructs greenhouses, chicken coops, dog kennels, and gazebos. Greenhouses are available in several sizes and can include treated wood floors or rubber flooring. They may be built in A-frame or Quaker-style designs and include fan systems and awning windows intended to improve air movement. The greenhouse window package allows all windows to open.

Financing is available through Smart Pay and Express Financing Solutions. Rent-to-own programs are available with financing amounts up to $100,000 and structured payment plans. Shore Shed also provides delivery with no cost within a 25-mile radius of its location in Harrington, Delaware. Delivery beyond that distance is available without a mileage limit, though additional charges may apply depending on the location.

According to the company, its approach centers on durable portable buildings, communication with customers, and coordination with Amish craftsmen to produce structures intended for long-term use. The company states that it focuses on maintaining a straightforward purchasing process and providing clear information throughout the ordering process. The company monitors online inquiries daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information about Shore Shed and their structures, visit their website at https://shoreshed.com.



About ShoreShed

ShoreShed is a portable building dealer based in Harrington, Delaware. Founded in March 2022 by Kenny and Eva, the company works with Amish craftsmen to build sheds, garages, dog kennels, chicken coops, gazebos, and greenhouses. ShoreShed serves the Delmarva Peninsula, including all of Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Customers can customize structures using the company’s 3D Shed Configurator, which allows users to design a building, view the design, and request a quote online.

About ShedHub

ShedHub is an online marketplace that connects shed buyers with portable building dealers and manufacturers across the United States. The platform allows shoppers to browse shed inventory from multiple sellers in one place and compare structures available in their area. ShedHub provides dealers with a way to list their inventory online and make it visible to customers searching for portable buildings.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.