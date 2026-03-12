Hot Shot’s Secret® Expands Sponsorship as Official Fuel Sponsor for the National Tractor Pullers Association

Steve Bunnage Motorsports “Takes A Lickin” Modified Tractor 16 oz EDT in Hot Shot’s Secret’s new award-winning easy-to-measure and pour container. Collection of Stiction Eliminator, Hot Shot's Secret's first introduced engine additive

MT. GILEAD , OH, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Hot Shot’s Secret, longtime supporter of the National Tractor Pullers Association ( NTPA ), announces a three-year sponsorship deal with NTPA to be the association’s Official Fuel and Fuel Additive Sponsor, in addition to Test Hook and Full Pull Sponsor for 2026 – 2028. Returning as a Circuit Sponsor of NTPA for the seventh consecutive year, Hot Shot’s Secret has long been committed to promoting and supporting tractor pulling at the national level. This is the first year that the company has become a Fuel Circuit Sponsor.Known widely in motorsports as the “diesel experts”, Hot Shot’s Secret formulates, manufactures, and distributes over 50 products for gas and diesel-powered vehicles and agricultural equipment designed to improve power and mileage while protecting the engine and components, even under the most extreme conditions. Top products include the original Stiction Eliminator, EDT, Diesel Extreme , and FR3 Friction Reducer, all developed to improve efficiency and reduce downtime.Hot Shot’s Secret Director of Field Marketing and Partnerships, Kyle Fischer, says, “NTPA is known for delivering exciting events year after year. While some products on the market deliver a baseline of protection and performance, our mission is to develop products that deliver results at the top of the performance curve. With Adrenaline Outlaw R100+ now the official fuel of the NTPA, we’re proud to offer a premium racing diesel that delivers outstanding power and protects fuel system components. We look forward to the Grand National Season kickoff March 13 & 14 in Zellwood, Florida, and connecting with competitors and customers who share our passion for power at future events.”“We are thrilled to celebrate seven years with Hot Shot’s Secret as our Official Fuel Circuit Sponsor,” said Gregg Randall, Executive Director of the NTPA. “Their ongoing commitment to our Circuit program demonstrates their belief in the quality and competitiveness of NTPA championship competition. Partnerships like this are vital to the strength of our sport. Keep up with the latest company and product news on Facebook and Instagram, or by following #hotshotsecret.About the National Tractor Pullers Association (NTPA)The National Tractor Pullers Association (NTPA), headquartered in Marion, Ohio, is the sport’s oldest and most respected truck and tractor pulling sanctioning body, governed by a board of directors and managed by World Pulling International (WPI). The NTPA provides the rules, regulations, and infrastructure that support pulling organizations nationwide and oversees the Championship Pulling Circuit, backed by a strong roster of national, divisional, regional, and point fund sponsors. Fans can watch “NTPA Championship Pulling” presented by Steiner Tractor Parts on RFD-TV and access on-demand content through NTPA.tv, while official merchandise is available at ShopNTPA.com. The organization continues to expand fan engagement through our live stream broadcasts on fullpull.live, blending tradition and innovation in the sport. For more information, visit NTPAPULL.com, follow NTPA on social media, or contact the national office at 614-436-1761.

