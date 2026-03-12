Dementia Society of America® Finds 82% of Americans Agree Those with Dementia Can Live Meaningful Lives with Proper Care

National Poll: Findings Released by Kevin Jameson, Founder and CEO of Dementia Society of America®, Spotlight the Urgent Need for Essential Support Initiatives

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new national poll by Dementia Society of America® finds that 82% of Americans with experience related to Dementia believe people living with the syndrome can still live meaningful lives with the right care and support.

The poll surveyed 1,465 individuals and revealed a strong public consensus on the importance of education, supportive care, and non-medical engagement for those living with Dementia. Notably, 98% of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that Dementia education is essential for providing effective support.

“The data shows a strong public mandate for increased resources and training for those navigating the complexities of Dementia,” said Kevin Jameson, Founder and CEO of Dementia Society of America. “While Dementia remains one of our greatest healthcare challenges, these results point to a growing sense of hope. With 82% believing a meaningful life is possible with the right support, the mission of Dementia Society and other organizations is clearer than ever. We remain committed to bridging the gap between medical care and the human connection found through music, art, and specialized education.” Kevin Jameson continued, “We are deeply grateful to our donors and partners, whose support enables us to serve individuals and families in need.”

Key findings include:

• A majority of respondents, 82%, strongly agree or agree that a person living with Dementia can live a meaningful life with the right support.

• The vast majority of respondents, nearly 98%, identify Dementia as one of the most significant healthcare challenges of our time.

• Non-medical therapies, including music and art, are viewed by 87% of people as playing an important role in supporting those living with Dementia.

• More than 98% say Dementia education is critical to providing supportive care, a priority for Kevin Jameson and Dementia Society of America.

About Dementia Society of America

Dementia Society of America® is a volunteer-driven 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to creating Dementia and brain health awareness, advancing research, and enriching the lives of those facing Dementia in all its forms. Led by Founder and CEO Kevin Jameson, Dementia Society of America supports individuals, families, and caregivers through education, advocacy, and non-medical life enrichment programs such as art, music, touch, and movement.

Learn more at DementiaSociety.org.

