New Survey Shows Nearly Half of Americans Would Delete Social Media Forever For Ten Extra Healthy Years

From daily supplements to extreme biohacks, a nationwide survey uncovers which wellness habits Americans would be willing to adopt for a decade of extra health.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era defined by constant connectivity, Americans are reaching a digital breaking point. A provocative new nationwide survey by wellness leader Drip Hydration reveals that 45% of Americans would permanently delete all social media accounts in exchange for a decade of extra healthy life.The findings suggest a seismic shift in how the nation views the "cost" of longevity. While high-performance biohacks like cold plunges and intensive fitness routines dominate headlines, the data shows that many Americans are more willing to sacrifice their digital identity than their physical comfort. Even though many Americans use Facebook or Instagram daily, the survey shows a growing willingness to prioritize health over digital engagement, reflecting a shift toward lifestyle choices that could extend lifespan [1].The New Currency of Longevity: Digital SilenceWhile the modern wellness movement often focuses on adding complex habits, the survey highlights a growing desire to subtract modern stressors:The Social Media Sacrifice: At 45%, the willingness to give up social media forever significantly outranks the desire to perform 100 daily push-ups (34%) or endure freezing five-minute showers (32%).The Isolation Factor: Nearly half of Americans (46%) would even move to a remote area with no nightlife or restaurants just to breathe cleaner air and live longer.Generational Divide: The urge to unplug grows with age. Over half (52%) of Americans aged 55+ would trade their digital feeds for health, compared to 29% of Gen Z, who are more likely to keep their apps and opt for physical extremes like walking barefoot in snow (22%).Boston and New Orleans Most Ready to Abandon Social Media for 10 More Healthy YearsRegional differences reveal where Americans are most prepared to trade digital connection for longevity. Boston, MA (58.1%) and New Orleans, LA (58.1%) top the ranking, withnearly six in ten residents willing to give up social media forever in exchange for ten additional healthy years.They are followed by Las Vegas, NV (54.7%) and Houston, TX (54.2%), where a clear majority would accept a permanent digital break. Mid ranking cities including Columbus, OH (52.3%), Jacksonville, FL (51.7%), and Memphis, TN (51.0%) also remain above the fifty percent mark.The three cities with the lowest willingness to give up social media in exchange for a longer life are Philadelphia (35,6%), San Jose (33,3%) and San Diego (23,8%).Beyond the Biohack: A Psychological Shift“What we’re seeing is that longevity is no longer just about what you put into your body—it’s about what you’re willing to remove from your life,” says Dr. Neal Kumar, co-founder of Drip Hydration. “The fact that nearly one in two Americans would trade their digital lives for physical health suggests that the 'wellness' of the future is as much about mental peace and digital detoxing as it is about cellular health.”The full survey data and additional insights are available at: https://driphydration.com/how-far-would-americans-go-to-gain-10-extra-healthy-years/ Source[1] Americans’ Social Media Use 2025 | Pew Research Center-End-About Drip Hydration: Drip Hydration is a leading wellness provider that delivers in-home and on-demand health services, including IV hydration therapy, vitamin drips, and wellness treatments. By bringing cutting-edge therapies directly to clients' homes, offices, or events, Drip Hydration provides a convenient, personalized way to improve hydration, boost energy, enhance recovery, and support overall wellness. With a commitment to customer care, health, and convenience, Drip Hydration serves communities nationwide, offering tailored solutions designed to meet individual needs. www.driphydration.com

