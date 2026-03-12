Influential Women Features Julie L. Wien, LCSW: Psychotherapist Advancing Individualized Mental Health Care

NORWOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasoned Clinician Provides Compassionate, Tailored Treatment for Individuals, Families, and Multidisciplinary Teams in Medical, Legal, and Community SettingsNorwood, New Jersey – Julie L. Wien, LCSW, is a highly respected psychotherapist with more than 30 years of clinical experience serving individuals, families, and multidisciplinary teams across medical, legal, and community settings. Known for her unwavering belief that every patient is unique, Julie develops treatment approaches tailored to each client’s specific needs. Drawing from a broad range of therapeutic modalities, she creates comprehensive and individualized care plans that address both immediate concerns and long-term well-being.Throughout her career, Julie has provided expert care in areas including domestic violence, infertility, substance abuse, identity and gender-related issues, adolescent development, ADHD, eating disorders, PTSD, and complex medical and psychosocial challenges. Her collaborative approach has enabled her to work effectively with psychiatrists, physicians, school districts, law enforcement, and legal professionals, earning her a reputation as a trusted resource for high-priority and sensitive cases. Julie has developed and directed multiple outpatient mental health programs in New Jersey, including the first program of its kind within a Federally Qualified Health Center, and continues to consult for professionals across disciplines.In private practice since 1997, Julie has built a robust referral network and a loyal client base grounded in her clinical expertise, compassion, and commitment to ethical, effective care. Her work has been recognized through media features—including in 201 Magazine—and through longstanding professional relationships with families and community partners. As an active member of the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) and the New Jersey Society of Clinical Social Workers, she remains committed to advancing mental health care, advocating for her clients, and mentoring the next generation of clinicians.Julie attributes her success to hard work and a genuine love for helping people. Running her private practice allows her to support individuals across all stages of life—from women’s health to those navigating divorce and major life transitions—and she finds daily fulfillment in making a difference. Licensed in both New York and New Jersey, Julie invests long hours to ensure her clients receive the care they deserve. The best career advice she has received is to stay inspired, a principle that helps her remain grounded in purpose and show up fully for those she serves.Julie notes that one of the biggest challenges in her field is ensuring clients have access to the full support and resources they need amid growing demand for mental health services. However, she views this as an opportunity to expand access, strengthen care, and provide guidance with empathy and effectiveness.In both her professional and personal life, Julie values balance, joy, and connection. Exercise keeps her grounded, while concerts and shopping provide ways to unwind and enjoy life. By prioritizing what energizes her, she is able to maintain a fulfilling rhythm and bring her best self to every client interaction.Learn More about Julie L. Wien:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/julie-wien or through her website, https://www.juliewien.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

