With Energy Prices Rapidly Rising, Ireland’s Thermahood® Highlights Power of Energy-Saving Recessed Lighting Hoods

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world grapples with an influx of price hikes, especially on gas and oil, experts are speculating that electricity could be impacted next across the energy market. Aiming to bridge the constantly-widening cost of living gap is Ireland-based Thermahood, creators of a budget-friendly, simple DIY hood for recessed lighting that helps to conserve energy use while enhancing the impact of home air conditioning as well as heating.

“Our world has become a truly unpredictable place, especially for people just working to get by and provide for their families as well as themselves,” said Thermahood Founder and Director Vincent Boden. “While it often feels as if we have no control over our bills, the truth is that we can make small changes in our daily lives that have a significant impact.”

“Thermahood’s goal is to return power to everyday consumers, allowing them to better utilize energy in their home for comfort while lowering their overall costs. The result is decreased anxiety and extra money that can be put towards other bills such as food, rent, or mortgages.”

Released in the United States in 2024 following 10+ years of success across Ireland, Europe, and the United Kingdom, Thermahood is a flame-retardant, easy-to-install, and nearly maintenance-free hood for recessed lights. Derived from Boden’s extensive expertise in construction and drywall, the hoods create an air-tight seal that closes attic gaps, preventing air (cool air in summer, warm air in winter) from escaping indoors while improving air quality in the home through reduced airflow, improving insulation, lowering risks of fire, reducing moisture and mold formation, cutting down noise, and even preventing insects and rodents from infiltrating homes. Designed to be fitted quickly, Thermahood is easily accessible through major online retailers, with a bundle of 10 costing less than $10 per hood.

According to an article released last week by Inside Climate News, the current global crisis may cause many American households to suffer utility disconnections due to nonpayments. Natural gas prices are spiking, worsening increases that occurred earlier this year due to energy centers as well as heavy cold spells. The piece states, “Since more than 40 percent of American electricity is generated from natural gas, that means electric bills are also affected by these fluctuations. This is especially true in states that rely more on this fuel for power, like Pennsylvania, Delaware, Mississippi, Florida and Louisiana.”

“Energy prices may be outside our control, but the efficiency of our homes isn’t,” Boden added. “If we can help families make small, affordable improvements that reduce energy waste and keep more money in their pockets, then we’re achieving exactly what Thermahood was created to do, and we’re incredibly proud of that success.”

“We hope to bring support to more families throughout 2026, providing reliability where others have failed.”

Thermahood is available on Amazon.com and Walmart.com, with a 10 pack costing $99.99. For more information, visit: https://www.thermahood.com/

Thermahood was also featured on nationally syndicated series Coffee With America (CWA): https://vimeo.com/coffeewithamerica/review/1123543965/1d63db9cea

Amazon.com:

https://tinyurl.com/3j44t2ab

Walmart.com:

https://tinyurl.com/f53rufd6

About Thermahood and Founder/Director Vincent Boden:

Founded by Vincent Boden in 2013 and headquartered in Co. Down, Ireland near world-renowned Royal County Down Golf Course, Thermahood was launched after more than two decades of mechanical engineering acumen and owning/running a drywall business that often found solutions to common insulation issues. A specialist supplier and installer of partitions, ceilings, insulation and dry-wall (sheetrock) systems, Boden Drylining undertook substantial projects for a range of developers, main contractors, retail, commercial and self-build clients. For more than a decade, Thermahood has provided customers with a simple solution to energy waste while working towards a more comfortable, safer future. An additional bonus, Thermahood also creates an effective moisture barrier, reducing the risk of condensation and problems like mold, timber rot, and roof damage. Thermahood also improves home air quality by reducing air flow, and acts as a sound and dust barrier, keeping rooms free of insects and unwelcome pests. A 10-pack costs $99.99.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.