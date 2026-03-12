Influential Women Features Janet Brown, CPA: Former Chief Financial Officer at Space Center Houston

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accomplished Financial Leader Driving Mission-Focused Growth and Organizational Excellence Across Nonprofit, Education, and Corporate SectorsJanet Brown, CPA, is the former Chief Financial Officer of Space Center Houston, bringing more than three decades of expertise in financial leadership across nonprofit, education, and corporate organizations. Known for her strategic approach and disciplined financial management, Janet has guided organizations through complex fiscal landscapes, specializing in corporate finance, nonprofit management, and debt restructuring. Her leadership combines rigorous financial oversight with mission-driven objectives, ensuring sustainable growth, operational excellence, and long-term organizational stability.Janet’s educational foundation includes a BBA in Accounting from The University of Texas at Austin and completion of the Leadership Institute for Non-Profit Executives at Rice University. She has also been recognized as a Senior Fellow of the American Leadership Forum, reflecting her commitment to cultivating ethical, values-driven leadership. Throughout her career, Janet held key leadership roles at Space Center Houston, including Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Finance, and Director of Finance, and has served on boards such as the Clear Creek Education Foundation and the Ballunar Liftoff Festival. She is also a Past Regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution, where she contributed to advancing civic engagement and community initiatives.Janet attributes her success to a conservative and disciplined approach to financial and organizational management, allowing her to make thoughtful, sustainable decisions while balancing professional objectives with community impact. The best career advice she has received is to honor family first, ensuring that professional ambitions coexist with personal priorities and meaningful relationships. Janet advises young women entering finance to uphold a steadfast code of ethics, emphasizing that integrity and professionalism are critical for long-term credibility and impact. One of the ongoing challenges in her field, she notes, is finding the right balance when making complex decisions that affect both organizational goals and the people served.Honesty and kindness guide Janet in both her professional and personal life, shaping the way she leads teams, mentors colleagues, and engages with the community. Named one of Houston’s 2025 CFOs of the Year by the Houston Business Journal, Janet Brown continues to inspire through her dedication to financial stewardship, volunteer leadership, and the development of sustainable, mission-focused organizations in the nonprofit and educational sectors.Learn More about Janet Brown:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/janet-brown Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

