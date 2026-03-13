Captura Cyber Launches Global Case Law Hub to Simplify Cryptocurrency Litigation Preparation

This library is a strategic asset for the modern litigator. We have built it to ensure that technical complexity never stands in the way of a fair legal outcome.” — Garren Hamilton

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Captura Cyber, a global leader in cryptocurrency litigation support, today launched a comprehensive library of cryptocurrency case reviews. This digital repository provides litigators with a tactical roadmap to manage the technical complexity of blockchain evidence across major common law jurisdictions.

For legal professionals, the "black box" of cryptocurrency data often presents the greatest hurdle to a successful claim or defence. Captura Cyber provides the technical clarity required to clear that hurdle. The new resource offers a curated collection of cryptocurrency case reviews to help solicitors, attorneys and barristers draft briefs of evidence and control the technical narrative in court.

The library is a high-authority hub for judicial precedents and technical analysis across countries including Australia, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, and the United States. By centralising these global insights on the Captura Cyber website, the firm ensures that litigators can access the "Ground Truth" of cryptocurrency evidence without needing to master the underlying technology themselves.

"We saw litigators struggling to keep pace with how different courts globally treat blockchain data," said Garren Hamilton, Managing Director of Captura Cyber. "This library is a strategic asset for the modern litigator. We have built it to ensure that technical complexity never stands in the way of a fair legal outcome."

The repository leverages Captura Cyber’s "Tri-Sector" expertise. The firm’s specialists come from law enforcement, academia, and private industry, allowing them to decode complex rulings into actionable intelligence for legal teams. This multidisciplinary approach provides the procedural rigour required to withstand cross-examination and secure successful verdicts.

The global library is now live. Legal professionals can use the resource to identify recovery targets, understand how jurisdictiuoons are interpreting evidentiary standards, and build unshakeable courtroom narratives. Captura Cyber continues to expand its senior leadership and technical resources to support legal representatives across the APAC region and beyond.

Captura Cyber is a global leader in cryptocurrency litigation support, founded on the principle that technical complexity should never stand in the way of justice. With a presence in the world’s primary legal hubs, Captura Cyber provides litigators with the clarity required to control the technical narrative in courtrooms. Our "Tri-Sector" experts—hailing from law enforcement, academia, and industry—deliver forensic tracing and court-ready expert reports that transform cryptic data into successful legal outcomes across common law jurisdictions.

Expertise Areas include: Cryptocurrency expert witnesses, cryptocurrency expert reports, cryptocurrency investigation, online fraud and theft investigation, cryptocurrency tracing, and service of process by NFT.

