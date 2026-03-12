Dose Moving & Storage Ranked Among Forbes' 10 Best Moving Companies in Phoenix

Dose Moving & Storage expands service coverage across Greater Phoenix Metro Dose Moving's professional team provides exceptional customer service to families and businesses throughout the Greater Phoenix Valley Dose Moving & Storage Moving Truck

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dose Moving and Storage, a full-service moving and storage company serving the greater Phoenix metro area, has been named one of the 10 Best Moving Companies in Phoenix by Forbes Home Improvement. The recognition places Dose among a select group of movers evaluated by Forbes editors for service quality, pricing transparency, customer satisfaction, and operational reliability. For a company built from the ground up in the Valley, the national recognition from one of the most widely read business and lifestyle publications in the United States marks a meaningful milestone in over a decade of service to Phoenix-area residents and businesses.How Forbes Selected the 10 Best Moving Companies in PhoenixThe Forbes list assessed moving companies serving the Phoenix market across several criteria, including licensing and insurance standards, breadth of services offered, verified customer feedback, and overall reputation within the communities they serve. Forbes editors evaluated local, regional, and national moving companies operating in the Phoenix area before selecting the final ten. Dose Moving and Storage ranked second on the list, ahead of several well-established regional competitors and national franchise operations.A Decade of Growth Across the Phoenix ValleyFounded in 2014 by Jason Dose, the company began as a locally operated moving service focused on the East Valley before expanding its footprint across the entire Phoenix metro. Over the past decade, Dose Moving and Storage has grown into one of the most recognized and trusted moving companies in Arizona, completing over 20,000 moves for homeowners, renters, businesses, and families relocating to, from, and within the Valley. The company currently holds a 4.8-star rating across nearly 1,000 verified Google reviews, a figure that reflects consistent performance across hundreds of individual moves rather than a handful of standout experiences. Customers consistently cite the professionalism, speed, and care of individual crew members by name, a pattern that points to a culture of accountability that starts at the top and runs through every team on the road."Being recognized by Forbes reflects what our team brings to every single move," said Jason Dose, owner of Dose Moving and Storage. "We have built this company on showing up on time, being honest about pricing, and treating every customer's belongings the way we would treat our own. Phoenix is our home, these are our neighbors, and we take that seriously every single day. This recognition belongs to the crew — the people who show up early, work hard in the Arizona heat, and make sure every customer walks away feeling like they made the right call."Built for the Realities of Moving in PhoenixThe Phoenix metro presents unique challenges for moving companies that operators in other markets do not face. Summer temperatures regularly exceed 115 degrees, posing a real risk to heat-sensitive items, including electronics, wood furniture, vinyl, artwork, and anything with adhesive components. The Valley's rapid growth has produced a dense network of HOA-governed master-planned communities across Gilbert, Chandler, Scottsdale, and Peoria, each with its own move-in requirements, scheduling windows, and insurance documentation standards. Dose Moving and Storage has built its operations around these realities, training crews on heat-aware packing and loading protocols and handling HOA coordination directly on behalf of customers to eliminate one of the most common friction points in a Valley move.Full-Service Moving and Storage Across the MetroDose Moving and Storage provides a full range of residential and commercial moving services across the Phoenix metro, including local and long-distance interstate moves, packing and unpacking, and climate-controlled storage. For businesses, the company offers office relocation, corporate moving services, commercial storage, and coordination for multi-phase moves that require after-hours or weekend scheduling to minimize operational downtime. The company serves Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, Tempe, Glendale, Peoria, and surrounding Maricopa County communities from two Arizona locations — one in Mesa and one in north Phoenix.Long-Distance Moving from Phoenix to Anywhere in the USLong-distance moving from Phoenix is another area where Dose has built a strong track record. The company regularly handles interstate moves along some of the highest-volume relocation corridors from Arizona, including Phoenix to Los Angeles, Denver, Seattle, and Austin, among others. All long-distance shipments are fully insured, GPS-tracked throughout transit, and managed by a dedicated move coordinator who keeps the customer informed from pickup to delivery.The company is fully licensed and insured for both local and interstate moves and operates with a transparent, no-hidden-fee pricing model. Same-week availability is offered across the Valley, and the company's scheduling team is reachable by phone six days a week.About Dose Moving and StorageDose Moving and Storage is a Phoenix-based, full-service moving and storage company founded in 2014 by Jason Dose. With over 20,000 moves completed and a 4.8-star rating from nearly 1,000 Google reviews, Dose serves residential and commercial clients across the greater Phoenix metro area. Services include local, residential, commercial, and long-distance moving, packing services, and climate-controlled storage. The company operates from two Arizona locations serving all of Maricopa County and the surrounding areas. Dose Moving and Storage is fully licensed for interstate moves, carries comprehensive insurance coverage, and offers month-to-month storage with no long-term contracts. For more information or to request a free moving quote, visit dosemoving.com

