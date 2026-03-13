Baggage Handling Systems Market 2026 Enhancing Airport Efficiency With Automated Logistics

Baggage Handling System Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Baggage Handling System Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $11.13 billion in 2025 to $12.02 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Baggage Handling Systems market is dominated by a mix of global airport automation providers and regional system integrators. Companies are focusing on high-throughput sorting technologies, RFID-based tracking, and integrated software platforms to strengthen market presence and improve operational reliability. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking infrastructure modernization opportunities, technology partnerships, and long-term airport automation projects.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Baggage Handling Systems Market Growth?

According to our research, Vanderlande Industries B.V. led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The Airports division of the company is partially involved in the baggage handling systems market, provides automated baggage handling systems, passenger screening solutions, and related airport logistics technologies that support efficient baggage flow and security processes. It focuses on designing, delivering, and maintaining integrated systems that improve throughput, reliability, and passenger experience at airports. The segment also offers lifecycle services, software, and upgrades to ensure long-term operational performance.

How Concentrated Is the Baggage Handling Systems Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 8% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects competitive dispersion across regions, project-based procurement structures, and the presence of numerous specialized engineering and system integration firms competing through customization, technological expertise, and long-term service contracts rather than price alone. Leading companies such as Vanderlande Industries B.V., Siemens AG (through its Siemens Logistics operations), Daifuku Co. Ltd., BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Interroll Group, Fives Group, Pteris Global Limited, Alstef Group, Diversified Conveyors International LLC (DCI), and CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Ltd. operate in a market characterized by complex infrastructure requirements, high customization, advanced automation technologies, and strong emphasis on reliability, throughput capacity, and integrated baggage handling solutions.

•Leading companies include:

oVanderlande Industries B.V (1%)

oSiemens AG (Siemens Logistics LLC – US Operations) (1%)

oDaifuku Co. Ltd. (1%)

oBEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG 1%)

oInterroll Group (1%)

oFives Group (1%)

oPteris Global Limited (1%)

oAlstef Group (1%)

oDiversified Conveyors International LLC (DCI) (1%)

oCIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Ltd. (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America Vanderlande Industries B.V., Siemens AG, Daifuku Co., Ltd., BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Interroll Holding AG, Smiths Detection Group Limited, Babcock International Group PLC, INFORM GmbH, Diversified Conveyors International, LLC, Logplan, LLC, and Brock Solutions Inc. are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Vanderlande Industries B.V., Daifuku Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Wayzim Technology Co., Ltd., BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Fives Group, Alstef Group, Ansir Systems Pty Ltd., NEC Corporation, Babcock International Group PLC, Pteris Global Limited, and Leonardo S.p.A. are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: ABB Ltd., Siemens Logistics GmbH, Ulrich Rotte Anlagenbau und Fördertechnik GmbH, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Cassioli S.r.l., Interroll Holding AG, Lyngsoe Systems A/S, Ammeraal Beltech Holding B.V., PSI Logistics GmbH, Smiths Detection Group Ltd., SITA Information Networking Computing UK Limited, and Alstef Group SAS are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: Smiths Detection Group Limited, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Daifuku Co. Ltd, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, and Vanderlande Industries B.V. are leading companies in this region.

•South America: Vanderlande Industries B.V., Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Daifuku Co., Ltd., BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Interroll Holding AG, ULMA Handling Systems S. Coop., Alstef Group S.A.S., and BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Enhanced hold baggage screening to optimize security, improve throughput and support regulatory compliance.

•Example: Smiths Detection, SDX 10080 SCT hold baggage air cargo screening (October 2025) helps precise detection of prohibited items, optional high-resolution line scanning for faster baggage processing and modular architecture to support future upgrades and compliance with evolving aviation security standards.

•These innovations aim to help airports enhance operational efficiency, reduce passenger wait times and ensure safe and secure baggage transport across increasingly complex airport networks.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Developing high-speed automated sorting and smart conveyor technologies to improve baggage throughput

•Expanding RFID-based tracking and real-time monitoring solutions for accuracy and passenger visibility

•Forming long-term partnerships with airports and system integrators for modernization and expansion projects

•Integrating predictive maintenance and analytics platforms to reduce downtime and operational costs

