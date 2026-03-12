Madinah Hosts Third Umrah and Ziyarah Forum with Strong International Participation

AL MADINAH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The third edition of the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum will commence in Madinah on Monday, Shawwal 11, 1447 AH, corresponding to March 30, 2026. The forum is organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, in partnership with the Pilgrim Experience Program, at the King Salman International Convention Center, with wide participation from business leaders, decision-makers, and specialists in the Umrah and Ziyarah services ecosystem from around the world to exchange expertise and explore ways to further enrich the experience of the Guests of Allah.This year’s edition builds on the success of the forum's previous editions, reaffirming its position as a global platform for advancing the Umrah and Ziyarah services ecosystem. It focuses on enhancing services for Umrah performers and visitors, in line with the growing number of beneficiaries, strengthening integration among relevant entities, and enabling innovation across the ecosystem's various pathways.The forum will feature more than 160 speakers, 150 exhibitors, and over 40,000 expected visitors, representing a 25 percent increase compared with the previous year. Participants will include investors, experts, and sector pioneers, as well as representatives from the non-profit sector and media organizations, in addition to the signing of more than 5,000 agreements and partnerships aimed at advancing the services provided to Umrah performers and visitors and strengthening opportunities for cooperation and investment in step with the rapid transformation of the sector and the ongoing efforts to elevate service quality for the Guests of Allah.Over three days, the forum will address the integration of Umrah and Ziyarah services among relevant stakeholders, the enhancement of the visitor’s cultural and enriching experience, and the digital transformation of the Umrah and Ziyarah ecosystem. It will also highlight excellence in the services provided to Umrah performers and visitors, and explore opportunities to develop the sector in ways that improve service quality, enhance procedural efficiency, and open new horizons for innovation and partnerships in this vital sector.The forum will include a concurrent exhibition showcasing the latest solutions in transportation, hospitality, crowd management, digital services, and sustainable solutions. This will provide participants with an opportunity to review the latest developments in the services offered to the Guests of Allah, exchange expertise, and build professional relationships that strengthen partnerships and explore the latest operational models.The organization of the third edition of the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum reflects the continued support of the wise leadership for serving the Guests of Allah and its ongoing commitment to enhancing the services provided to them and enriching their experience. It also aligns with the objectives of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to strengthen ecosystem integration, expand partnerships with government entities and the private and non-profit sectors, and support innovation and digital transformation in services in a manner that contributes to improving the quality of performance and enhancing sector readiness in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.