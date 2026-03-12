Influential Women Features Catherine Chai: 1st Assistant Manager at Cato Corporation

MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retail Leader Driving Sales, Team Development, and Innovation in Fashion ManagementCatherine Chai is a dedicated and results-driven retail professional with extensive experience in fashion retail management. Currently serving as 1st Assistant Manager at Cato Corporation, Catherine has consistently demonstrated her ability to lead high-performing teams, drive sales, and maintain exceptional visual merchandising standards. Her career spans multiple respected retail brands, including rue21, Burlington Stores, Inc., Ulta Beauty, and Forever 21, where she earned recognition for surpassing sales goals, improving credit applications, and delivering outstanding customer experiences.Catherine’s journey in retail began while she was in college, where she discovered her passion for the industry and committed herself to mastering every aspect of store operations. Over the years, she has cultivated expertise in team leadership, coaching and mentoring associates, customer service excellence, sales strategy, and visual merchandising. Catherine is also highly proactive in professional development, completing certifications in Fashion Retail Transformation, Influencing People, and AI-driven courses such as ChatGPT 101 and Introduction to Generative AI Studio. Her commitment to staying ahead of industry trends and innovative retail practices has further strengthened her ability to lead teams and optimize store performance.Known for her operational excellence and people-first approach, Catherine has successfully trained and promoted associates into leadership roles, implemented motivational programs, and led stores to achieve top district and regional rankings. Her career reflects a combination of hands-on experience, self-taught expertise, and a dedication to developing others while consistently delivering measurable results for her organization.Catherine attributes her success to her passion for retail and dedication to continuous learning. Beginning her college career, she quickly realized how much she enjoyed the industry and committed herself to growing within it. She emphasizes that a willingness to self-teach, gain practical experience, and focus on helping others succeed has been instrumental in her career growth.The best career advice Catherine has received is to never hesitate to ask questions. Seeking guidance and clarity has helped her learn quickly, make informed decisions, and continuously improve in her role. To young women entering the retail industry, she advises investing in self-education: “Continuously learning new skills and expanding your knowledge will help you stand out and advance your career.”Lifelong learning remains central to Catherine’s professional and personal life. She enjoys exploring new ideas, whether developing professionally or learning new recipes at home, as it keeps her inspired and growing.Passionate about retail and people development, Catherine Chai continues to pursue opportunities that elevate team performance and enhance customer experiences, making her a true leader in the evolving fashion retail landscape.Learn More about Catherine Chai:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/catherine-chai Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.