Influential Women Profiles: Adasia Allen: Correctional Officer with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice

NAVASOTA, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dedicated Public Safety Professional Bringing Analytical Strength and Service‑Driven Leadership to Correctional OperationsAdasia Allen is a dedicated Correctional Officer with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, where she has distinguished herself by applying her analytical skills, organizational expertise, and interpersonal abilities to maintain safety, order, and effective operations. With over two years of experience in correctional facilities, Adasia supervises inmates, supports her team, and contributes to smooth, high-pressure operations. Her ability to navigate challenges with adaptability and versatility has made her a valued member of her department.Adasia holds a Master’s Degree from Capella University, a Bachelor’s Degree from The University of Texas at Arlington, and an Associate of Arts from Tarrant County College. She is a Certified Pharmacy Technician (CPhT) and holds certification in Anger Management, reflecting a commitment to professional growth and specialized knowledge. Before her career in corrections, Adasia gained extensive experience as a Pharmacy Technician at Walgreens, DaVita Rx, and Walmart, where she honed skills in prescription management, inventory control, data entry, and problem-solving. The analytical and detail-oriented competencies she developed in pharmacy management now enhance her effectiveness in correctional services.Adasia attributes her success to strong communication skills, adaptability, and versatility, which allow her to work effectively with diverse teams and navigate complex situations. The best career advice she has received is to learn to pick her battles and smile when speaking with others—a principle she applies in all aspects of her professional and personal life. When mentoring young women entering her field, Adasia emphasizes the importance of establishing healthy boundaries, noting that patience and persistence are key, and she recommends resources such as Henry Cloud’s work to guide this process.Drawing strength from her heritage and life experiences, Adasia finds resilience even in difficult times. As a Cherokee woman with a unique ancestry, she approaches challenges with acceptance and gratitude, which informs both her professional perspective and her personal outlook.For Adasia Allen, integrity and authenticity are paramount, guiding her decisions, interactions, and commitment to making a meaningful impact. Through her dedication to service, continuous growth, and principled approach, Adasia exemplifies excellence in corrections and professional leadership.Learn More about Adasia Allen:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/adasia-allen Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

