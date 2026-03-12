Impel Properties Becomes Ghana’s Biggest Real Estate Marketplace

DANSOMAN, GREATER ACCRA, GHANA, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impel Properties, a rapidly growing Ghanaian real estate technology company headquartered in Accra, has officially emerged as **Ghana’s biggest real estate marketplace**, connecting thousands of property seekers, real estate agents, developers, and investors through its innovative digital platform.The platform, accessible via http://www.impelproperties.com , has quickly become a trusted hub for buying, selling, renting, and investing in properties in Ghana, offering a wide range of listings including apartments, houses, townhouses, land, and commercial properties.To make property discovery even more accessible, Impel Properties has also launched its mobile applications, allowing users to search and manage property listings directly from their smartphones.Users can download the Impel Properties mobile apps on:Android: (Play Store)iOS (Apple App Store):*[ https://apps.apple.com/us/app/impel-properties/id6752938023 Through these apps, users can easily browse properties, connect with agents, save listings, and explore real estate investment opportunities across Ghana.With a mission to improve transparency, accessibility, and efficiency in Ghana’s property market, Impel Properties continues to build a powerful digital ecosystem connecting buyers, renters, agents, developers, and investors.The platform currently features property opportunities in major cities including Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi, helping users discover properties in some of the country’s fastest-growing real estate markets.“Becoming the biggest real estate marketplace in Ghana marks a major milestone for us,” said a spokesperson for Impel Properties. “Our vision is to simplify property transactions and empower agents, developers, property owners, and investors with the tools they need to succeed in the modern real estate market.”Since its launch, Impel Properties has experienced rapid growth in property listings, user registrations, and industry partnerships, positioning the company as a major force in Ghana’s emerging **PropTech (Property Technology) sector.Key benefits of the Impel Properties platform include:* A **comprehensive online marketplace** for buying, selling, and renting properties* **Mobile apps for Android and iOS** to access property listings anywhere* **Direct connections** between property seekers and verified real estate professionals* **Marketing and exposure tools** for real estate agents and developers* **Greater transparency** in property transactionsAs Ghana’s real estate sector continues to expand, Impel Properties plans to **enhance its technology, grow its property database, and expand partnerships with agents and developers across the country**, further strengthening its position as the **leading digital real estate marketplace in Ghana**.---### About Impel PropertiesImpel Properties is a Ghana-based real estate technology company operating one of the country’s largest digital property marketplaces. The platform connects **property buyers, renters, agents, developers, and investors** through a modern online ecosystem designed to make real estate discovery and transactions easier, faster, and more transparent.### Media Contact**Impel Properties**128 Botoi Shienyo StMpoase, DansomanAccraEmail: [info@impelproperties.com](mailto:info@impelproperties.com)Phone: +233 54 455 6796Website: [www.impelproperties.com]( http://www.impelproperties.com

