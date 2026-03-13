Pico Digital Marketing Earns 2026 Google Premier Partner Status for The Second Time, Placing in Top 3%

We're proud to have achieved Google Premier Partner 2026.

UK- and US-based performance agency earns elite recognition for outstanding client growth, certified expertise, and data-driven Google Ads campaign results.

Earning US Premier Partner status twice proves our PICO Framework delivers consistent excellence. In a shifting industry, we ensure data—not trends—drives every client decision we make.” — Samantha Bedford, CEO & Founder, Pico Digital Marketing

AYR, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pico Digital Marketing, a data-driven, full-service digital marketing agency headquartered in Ayr, Scotland, today announced it has earned 2026 Google Premier Partner status. This distinction is reserved exclusively for the top 3% of Google Partners in the United States — a benchmark Pico has now achieved twice since Google's rigorous performance overhaul in 2022. The recognition affirms Pico's consistent delivery of professional excellence in Google Ads management, underpinned by the agency's proprietary PICO Framework The Google Partners programme recognises advertising agencies that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other businesses. Premier Partner status — the programme's most exclusive tier — is awarded annually to the top 3% of participating companies within a given country. Selection is based on a holistic assessment of agency performance, encompassing client growth and retention, spend across managed accounts, and the breadth of products leveraged across the Google ecosystem. Because Google re-evaluates these rankings annually based on performance within each specific market, maintaining Premier status across multiple years is a rare benchmark of agency health and strategy resilience.As a Google Premier Partner, Pico Digital Marketing's UK clients gain a distinct competitive advantage. Early access to new Google Ads features and product innovations means campaigns are optimised ahead of the wider market, whilst dedicated Google support and strategic guidance ensures every account benefits from the most current thinking in paid advertising direct from Google's headquarters in the USA. Advanced training and direct knowledge-sharing from Google further underpin Pico's ability to deliver sophisticated, results-driven campaigns for businesses across the UK.These advantages provide Pico with the technical depth and direct Google support required to navigate complex market shifts, ensuring every client benefits from sophisticated strategic oversight and the most current advertising insights available.THE PICO FRAMEWORK (A DATA-FIRST APPROACH):Pico Digital Marketing's Google Premier Partner recognition is built on the foundation of the PICO Framework — a clinical, evidence-based methodology adapted from the world of medical research. Rather than relying on industry intuition, the framework applies rigorous diagnostic thinking to identify funnel friction and scale outcomes backed by data. The agency's team of senior practitioners, each with 7+ years of experience, tracks the full customer journey from first impression to closed deal, ensuring every advertising pound and dollar is accountable to a tangible result.ABOUT PICO DIGITAL MARKETING:Pico Digital Marketing is a results-driven, full-service digital marketing agency with headquarters in Scotland, UK, Denver, Colorado, and South Africa. Founded by CEO Samantha Bedford, Pico combines more than 25 years of digital marketing expertise with a data-first philosophy rooted in the proprietary PICO Framework. The agency specialises in Google Ads, paid media, SEO, social media, and conversion rate optimisation, serving clients across industries in the US and UK. Pico's flat-rate model ensures agency focus remains on client outcomes — not ad spend volume — and clients retain full ownership of their accounts and data at all times.For more information, visit www.picodigital.ai or follow Pico Digital Marketing on LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.