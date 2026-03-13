Growing Awareness Of Sleep Health Driving The Sleep Market 2026

Sleep Market Share

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sleep market is dominated by a mix of global healthcare companies, consumer wellness brands, and digital health innovators. Companies are focusing on personalized sleep solutions, connected monitoring devices, behavioral therapy platforms, and scientifically backed treatments to strengthen market presence and improve sleep outcomes. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities and strategic partnerships.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Sleep Market Growth?

According to our research, ResMed Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The Sleep and Respiratory Care division of the company is completely involved in the sleep market, provides focuses on products and solutions for sleep-disordered breathing, such as sleep apnea, and other respiratory conditions. It includes devices like CPAP machines, masks, and portable oxygen concentrators, along with digital health platforms like AirView and myAire that facilitate remote patient monitoring and support.

How Concentrated Is the Sleep Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 6% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects the diffuse and competitive nature of the industry, characterized by low-to-moderate entry barriers across certain product categories, evolving consumer preferences, and strong participation from regional and niche brands. Leading companies such as ResMed Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Tempur Sealy International, Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, and Sleep Number Corporation maintain competitive advantages through strong brand recognition, diversified portfolios spanning sleep therapy devices, diagnostics, mattresses, and smart sleep technologies, as well as continuous product innovation. However, each holds only a modest share of the overall market, underscoring significant opportunities for expansion, strategic partnerships, and consolidation as global awareness of sleep health and demand for technologically advanced sleep solutions continue to rise.

•Leading companies include:

oResMed Inc (1%)

oKoninklijke Philips N.V (1%)

oTempur Sealy International, Inc. (1%)

oFisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited. (1%)

oSleep Number Corporation. (1%)

oApple Inc (1%)

oOura Health Oy (0.5%)

oGarmin Ltd (0.5%)

oCasper Sleep Inc. (0.2%)

oNihon Kohden Corporation (0.2%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: ResMed Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Sleep Number Corporation, Tempur Sealy International, Inc., WHOOP, Inc., Fitbit, Inc., ŌURA Health Oy, Withings S.A., AcousticSheep LLC, Eight Sleep, Inc., Transcend, Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, Perrigo Company plc, Kraus Mattress & Sleep Co., Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc., Endy Sleep Inc., GoodMorning.com Inc., Casper Sleep Inc., AstraZeneca Canada Inc., Saje Natural Wellness Inc., Cove Neurology Inc., Medtronic of Canada Ltd., Grupo P.I. Mabe, S.A. de C.V., Chillipak Ltd., and Spring Air International, LLC are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: Wakefit Innovations Private Limited, Garmin India Private Limited, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Natus Medical Incorporated, Itamar Medical Ltd., BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Compumedics Limited, Simba Sleep Limited, Shenzhen Sleepace Technology Co., Ltd., Apex Medical Corp., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, ResMed Inc., The Sleep Company (Comfort Grid Technologies Private Limited), Wakefit Innovations Private Limited, DeRUCCI Healthy Sleep Co., Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Eisai Co., Ltd., Sheela Foam Limited, Oxymed Healthcare, Inc., ASLEEP, Inc., Absolute Aromas Limited, Pranarōm International S.A., Apnimed, Inc., Shionogi & Co., Ltd., HoneyNaps Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Keeson Technology Corporation Limited, Sleemon Furniture Co., Ltd., Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited, Brainsleep Co., Ltd., ANSSil Co., Ltd., Herbalife Ltd., and Nishikawa Co., Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: Koninklijke Philips N.V., Garmin Ltd., Sleep Number Corporation, ResMed Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, Itamar Medical Ltd., Withings S.A.S., Simba Sleep Limited, SOMNOmedics GmbH, Somnox B.V., Neurovalens Ltd., Nestlé S.A., Sleepeezee Limited, Sanofi S.A., Nyxoah S.A., Löwenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG, SomnoMed GmbH, Omega Pharma N.V., Sandoz Group AG, Medice Arzneimittel Pütter GmbH & Co. KG, and Onera Health B.V are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: Aflofarm Farmacja Polska Sp. z o.o., Egis Pharmaceuticals PLC, Gedeon Richter Plc., Zentiva, k.s., PharmaLinea Ltd., Nestlé S.A., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Garmin Ltd., Royal Comfort s.r.o., Moravia Comfort, s.r.o., MPO-matrace.cz s.r.o., Dřevočal s.r.o., Magniflex CZ s.r.o., Dormeo d.o.o., AMW Nawrot Sp. z o.o., Optimum Materace Sp. z o.o., Hilding Anders International AB, Geladi Sp. z o.o., Askona Life Group, Ormatek, LLC, Minet Bedding s.r.o., ŌURA Health Oy, and Somnee Inc. are leading companies in this region.

•South America: Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed Inc., Tempur Sealy International, Inc., Orthosono Indústria e Comércio de Colchões Ltda, Lolur Comércio de Colchões Ltda, and VitalAire S.A are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Expansion of home-based and wearable disorder monitoring devices are enabling continuous, non-clinical tracking of sleep patterns, respiratory metrics, sleep stages and other physiological signals outside of traditional sleep labs.

•Example: Garmin Ltd Index Sleep Monitor (June 2025) integrates lightweight smart sleep band worn on the upper arm that tracks sleep stages.

•This innovation continues to redefine sleep monitoring by enabling clinically relevant, real-time physiological data collection in home environments, reducing reliance on traditional polysomnography labs and lowering diagnostic costs.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Expanding smart sleep technology and connected device portfolios

•Strengthening direct-to-consumer (DTC) and omnichannel distribution models

•Investing in clinical research and sleep health partnerships

•Leveraging data analytics and AI for personalized sleep solutions

