Influential Women Highlights Cleo Lewis: Senior Talent Consultant Driving Strategic Recruitment And Workforce Excellence

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles-Based Talent Expert Leverages People-First Approach and Data-Driven Insights to Align Top Talent with Organizational GrowthCleo Lewis is a seasoned Senior Talent Consultant at USI Insurance Services, where she plays a pivotal role in guiding management on the acquisition of top-tier talent capable of leveraging the USI ONE Advantage. With over a decade of experience in recruitment and talent strategy across the insurance and financial services industries, Cleo has become a trusted partner in identifying and attracting professionals who drive organizational growth. Her expertise spans talent acquisition, strategic workforce planning, and relationship management, honed through key positions at Prudential Financial, AMS, Mutual of Omaha, and Express Employment Professionals.Cleo holds a Master of Science in Applied Psychology and a Post-Master’s Teaching Certification from Walden University, reflecting her lifelong dedication to understanding people and helping them reach their fullest potential. At USI, she combines analytical insight with a people-first approach, delivering results that align with the company’s mission of providing innovative insurance, employee benefits, and risk management solutions. She leverages the proprietary USI ONE™ platform, integrating data analytics, networked resources, and strategic planning to deliver measurable impact. Cleo excels at connecting talent with purpose, transforming underperforming regions into high-performing markets through relationship-building and community engagement.Beyond her professional work, Cleo is deeply committed to service, faith, and family. She actively contributes to her church community alongside her husband, managing multiple ministries while raising two children. Additionally, through USI’s “USI Gives Back” program, she dedicates her time and leadership to local social service initiatives, embodying her belief that professional success is a platform for positive community impact.Through her combination of strategic expertise, empathy, and dedication, Cleo Lewis continues to shape the future of talent acquisition and workforce development at USI Insurance Services, empowering organizations and individuals to achieve meaningful growth and success.Learn More about Cleo Lewis:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/cleo-lewis Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

