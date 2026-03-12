Calcium Bentonite Market Is Boom Rapidly Through 2033 | Cimbar Performance Minerals, Sodium Bentonite LLC

Calcium Bentonite Market

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Calcium Bentonite Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.14 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.84 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2025 to 2032. The growing adoption of calcium bentonite in agriculture is significantly contributing to the expansion of the global calcium bentonite market. Known for its excellent water retention capacity, soil conditioning properties, and ability to absorb and hold nutrients, calcium bentonite is increasingly utilized in fertilizers and soil amendments to enhance soil fertility, improve crop productivity, and support overall soil health.Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/9048 Global Calcium Bentonite Market Key TakeawaysDemand remains especially high for calcium bentonite powder, with this segment accounting for a 36.5% market share in 2025.Foundry segment accounted for 28.4% of the global calcium bentonite market share in 2025.Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global calcium bentonite industry, capturing a 53.2% share in 2025.North America, with a 14.3% share in 2025, is poised to emerge as the most lucrative market for calcium bentonite manufacturers during the forecast period.Growing Demand from Drilling and Oilfield Applications Fueling Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights’ latest calcium bentonite market analysis identifies major factors driving industry growth. These include rising demand for calcium bentonite from drilling and oilfield sectors, cost-effectiveness and widespread availability of calcium bentonite, and expanding industrial applications.Calcium bentonite is being increasingly used as a drilling mud additive in oil and gas exploration due to its excellent swelling and fluid loss control properties. It has the tendency to stabilize boreholes, cool drill bits, and enhance lubrication during oil and gas extraction. Thus, expansion in global drilling activities is expected to fuel calcium bentonite demand during the forecast period.Access the Full Market Research Report Up to 40% Discount @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/offernew/buy-now/9048 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices and Use of Substitutes Hampering Market GrowthThe global calcium bentonite market outlook remains optimistic. This is mostly due to rising use of calcium bentonite in foundry, drilling, agriculture, and other applications. However, fluctuation in raw material prices and increasing adoption of alternatives might slow down market growth to some extent during the forecast period.Calcium bentonite deposits are geographically concentrated, and high quality sources are limited. This restricts consistent supply and can lead to volatility in raw material availability and pricing. In addition, alternatives like sodium bentonite, with superior swelling properties, are often preferred in construction and drilling applications, taking market share from calcium bentonite.Increasing Industrial Applications Creating Market Growth OpportunitiesExpanding industrial applications is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers of calcium bentonite during the forecast period. Calcium bentonite has diverse industrial uses. For instance, it is being used as a binder in foundry sands and a clarifying agent in beverages and wine. Similarly, it is a key ingredient in paints, adhesives, and ceramics. These varied applications are boosting calcium bentonite market growth.Emerging Calcium Bentonite Market TrendsRising adoption in environmental protection is expected to boost sales of calcium bentonite during the forecast period. Calcium bentonite possesses excellent adsorption capabilities. This is making it ideal for applications such as wastewater treatment, soil remediation, and landfill liners. Thus, global environmental regulations and sustainability initiatives are increasing its use in these areas.Expanding animal feed and agriculture sectors are fueling demand for calcium bentonite. This is because calcium bentonite is widely used as a mycotoxin binder, a soil amendment, and a pelletization aid in agriculture and animal feed industries.Increasing adoption of food-grade calcium bentonite in food and beverage applications is helping the market grow. It is used to clarify edible oils and to purify and stabilize juices and wines. The growth in processed food and beverage production is expected to increase its use in these applications.Calcium bentonite is also being increasingly used in cosmetic and personal care products, such as face masks and body powders. This is due to its excellent absorbency, gentle exfoliating properties, and skin-conditioning benefits. Thus, expansion of the beauty and personal care industry is expected to drive higher demand for calcium bentonite in the coming years.Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/9048 Analyst’s View“The global Calcium Bentonite market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period, fueled by its rising applications in drilling fluids, foundry molds, and absorbents, along with increasing demand from the construction, agriculture, and cosmetic sectors to improve performance, stability, and efficiency,” said a senior CMI analyst.Competitor InsightsKey companies in the calcium bentonite market report:Ashapura GroupImerysBentonite Performance Minerals LLCHalliburtonBentonite Industries, LLCAmerican Colloid CompanyKutch MineralsCimbar Performance MineralsWyo-Ben, Inc.Sodium Bentonite LLCGulf Coast Sodium BentoniteThiele Kaolin CompanyKey Developments in the Calcium Bentonite MarketIn February 2026, Imerys Ceramics Egypt opened a newly expanded laboratory. The facility will improve regional customer support by delivering high-performance mineral solutions and advanced technical expertise.In November 2023, Bison Capital Partners VI, LP invested in Wyo-Ben, Inc. Wyo-Ben is a major company that makes bentonite products used in industries and pet care productsAbout Us:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

