Influential Women Profiles Maria M. Lopez, CPA, MST: Founder and Managing Member of Gallant Consulting

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami‑Based Tax Advisor and Business Leader Providing Strategic Tax Planning, Financial Solutions, and Mentorship to EntrepreneursMaria M. Lopez, CPA, MST, is a distinguished tax advisor and business leader with more than 26 years of experience guiding entrepreneurs and business owners through income tax planning, compliance, and strategic financial solutions. Throughout her career, Maria has held leadership roles at prestigious global accounting firms, including PriceWaterhouseCoopers and Ernst & Young, where she managed teams of 8–10 staff members and oversaw projects generating $2 million in annual revenue. She is recognized for empowering clients with practical financial insights while mentoring the next generation of accounting professionals.As the Founder and Managing Member of Gallant Consulting, Maria leads a range of projects providing tax planning and accounting services to businesses in technology, marketing, and advertising. Her practice emphasizes income tax reduction strategies and simplified, smart financial solutions, helping entrepreneurs navigate complex financial landscapes with confidence and clarity. Maria is also the host of her bilingual podcast, Abundancia Ahora con Maria M. Lopez, sharing actionable advice on finance, mindset, and personal development for U.S. families and business owners.Maria earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and a Master’s in Taxes from Florida International University – College of Business, where she actively participated in the FIU Accounting Association. As a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Florida for over 30 years, she combines technical expertise with a passion for client empowerment, business strategy, and mentorship. Maria attributes her success to her strong educational foundation, extensive professional experience leading tax and advisory teams, and ongoing commitment to expanding her knowledge to deliver holistic financial solutions.Beyond her professional achievements, Maria is dedicated to giving back to the community. She supports organizations such as the Miami Girls Foundation and LatinasPower, promoting the growth and success of women in business and leadership.Through her leadership, mentorship, and innovative financial guidance, Maria M. Lopez continues to make a meaningful impact in the accounting profession and the business community.Learn More about Maria M. Lopez:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/maria-lopez or through her websites, https://bymarialopez.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

