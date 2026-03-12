Sodium Bentonite Market Is Going to Boom Rapidly | Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM), Halliburton

Sodium Bentonite Market

The global sodium bentonite market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.12 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.97 Bn by 2032.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Sodium Bentonite Market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.12 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.97 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2025 to 2032. The drilling industry remains a major driving force behind the global sodium bentonite market due to the mineral’s unique properties that make it highly suitable for drilling fluids. Sodium bentonite is widely used in drilling mud formulations because of its excellent swelling capacity and strong viscosity characteristics. These properties help stabilize boreholes, cool the drilling bit, and efficiently carry drill cuttings to the surface during drilling operations.Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/9050 Global Sodium Bentonite Market Key TakeawaysDemand remains especially high for sodium bentonite lumps, with this segment accounting for a market share of 62.5% in 2025.Construction segment leads the market with a market share of 23.7% in 2025.Asia Pacific is expected to account for 38.2% of the global sodium bentonite market share in 2025.North America, with a 22.5% share in 2025, is poised to emerge as a highly lucrative market for sodium bentonite producers during the forecast period.Expansion of Oil & Gas Activities Fueling Sodium Bentonite Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights’ latest sodium bentonite market analysis identifies major factors driving industry growth. These include expanding oil & gas activities, booming construction sector, increasing industrial applications, and advancements in sodium bentonite manufacturing technologies.Sodium bentonite is an important ingredient in drilling fluids used in the oil & gas industry. It helps stabilize boreholes, control fluid loss, and lubricate drilling equipment. As exploration and production activities increase, especially in unconventional (shale) and deep water drilling, the demand for bentonite rises.Sodium bentonite’s thixotropic and viscous properties allow it to stabilize borehole walls, lubricate drill bits, and carry rock cuttings to the surface efficiently. As a result, it is widely used in oil, gas, and water well drilling as a component of water-based drilling muds. Thus, expansion of oil and gas exploration activities is expected to boost growth of sodium bentonite market during the forecast period.Purchase Now Up to 40% Discount on This Premium Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/offernew/buy-now/9050 Stringent Regulations and Use of Substitutes Hampering Market GrowthThe global sodium bentonite market outlook remains optimistic. This is mostly due to rising use of sodium bentonite in construction, oil & gas, metallurgy, and other applications. However, stringent environmental regulations and increasing adoption of alternatives might slow down market growth to some extent during the forecast period.Environmental concerns associated with open-pit mining are prompting governments to impose stricter environmental standards and more stringent permitting requirements. This increases compliance costs as well as slows new project approvals. In addition, there is an increasing use of alternatives like polymer-based drilling fluids, synthetic liners, and other clay minerals in some applications. This can intensify competition and reduce sodium bentonite market share in the coming years.Expansion of Construction and Infrastructure Projects Creating Growth OpportunitiesGrowth of construction and infrastructure projects is expected to create revenue-generation streams for sodium bentonite manufacturers during the forecast period. There is an increase in infrastructure development projects, including urban construction, tunnelling, foundation waterproofing, and civil engineering, globally. This, in turn, is boosting demand for sodium bentonite as a sealing, stabilising, and barrier material.Emerging Sodium Bentonite Market TrendsShift towards sustainable and eco-friendly materials is a key growth-shaping trend in the sodium bentonite market. Sodium bentonite is natural, non-toxic, and biodegradable. This is making it suitable for sustainability-focused applications in construction, environmental engineering, wastewater treatment, and consumer goods.Growing use of sodium bentonite in environmental and waste management projects is boosting market growth. Strict government regulations for landfill lining, waste containment, groundwater protection, and soil cleanup are increasing the demand for sodium bentonite, especially in geosynthetic clay liners (GCLs) and sealing applications.Increasing adoption in foundry and metal casting applications is expected to boost sales of sodium bentonite during the forecast period. The automotive, heavy machinery, and manufacturing sectors use sodium bentonite as a preferred binder in green sand moulds, enhancing mold strength and thermal performance, thereby driving market growth.Expanding agriculture and water retention applications are driving sodium bentonite demand. It is used as a soil amendment to help soil hold water, improve nutrient availability, and enhance soil structure, especially in dry or semi-dry regions.Rising demand for sodium bentonite in consumer and specialty products is creating new growth opportunities in the market. It is widely used in products such as cat litter, cosmetics, personal care items, and pharmaceuticals due to its natural, absorbent, and non-toxic properties. Growing consumer preference for eco-friendly and chemical-free ingredients is also increasing the demand for sodium bentonite in these applications, thereby supporting overall market expansion.Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/9050 Analyst’s View“The global sodium bentonite market is projected to witness steady growth over the forecast period, driven by its expanding applications in drilling fluids, iron ore pelletizing, foundry sands, and civil engineering works. Rising infrastructure development, increasing oil & gas exploration activities, and growing demand for effective sealing and binding solutions across construction, environmental, and industrial sectors are expected to further strengthen market prospects,” said a senior market analyst.Competitor InsightsKey companies in the sodium bentonite market report:HalliburtonBentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM)Clariant AGSodium Bentonite LLCWyo-Ben, Inc.American Colloid CompanyAshapura GroupT Base IndustryKutch MineralsGulf Coast Sodium BentoniteThiele Kaolin CompanyCalcium Bentonite CompanyCimbar Performance MineralsKey Developments in the Sodium Bentonite MarketIn June 2024, Clariant said it would present its latest technologies and products for the foundry industry at Metal China 2024. These include advanced sodium bentonite binders that help improve mold strength and casting quality.In November 2023, Bison Capital Partners VI, LP invested in Wyo-Ben, Inc. Wyo-Ben is a prominent company that makes bentonite products for industrial uses and pet care products.About Us:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.