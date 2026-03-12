Influential Women Spotlights Ann Menna: Founder of IHAVEAMINUTE.COM and Veteran Educational Leadership Consultant

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Respected Educator and Mentor with 45+ Years of Experience Helping School Leaders, Teachers, and Administrators Achieve SuccessAnn Menna is a highly accomplished educator, consultant, and mentor whose career spans more than 45 years of educational leadership and service. As the Founder of IHAVEAMINUTE.COM, she provides expert consulting, coaching, and mentoring services for school administrators, teachers, and district leaders across the country. The name of her company was inspired by a question she frequently heard throughout her career: “Do you have a minute?” – reflecting her approachable nature and commitment to providing meaningful guidance to those who seek her counsel.Ann’s professional journey includes a wide range of roles, from Teacher, School Counselor, Vice Principal, and Principal to College Professor and consultant for new administrators. Across these positions, she has developed expertise in leadership development, professional growth, classroom management, and team building. Her approach is grounded in practical, compassionate, and results-driven methods, helping educators strengthen their skills while fostering positive and productive school environments.Recently, Ann was featured in San Diego Voyager magazine, where she shared her inspiring journey from Philadelphia to San Diego and beyond. Her story highlights a legacy of perseverance, integrity, and dedication to improving education for students, teachers, and administrators alike. Having worked in a wide spectrum of school communities—from urban to suburban settings—Ann brings a nuanced understanding of the diverse challenges and opportunities educators face today. Through IHAVEAMINUTE.COM, she continues to help leaders build confidence, refine their skills, and achieve measurable success in their schools and organizations.Deeply committed to lifelong learning and personal growth, Ann emphasizes student engagement, empathy, and the power of mentorship in her educational philosophy. She remains devoted to developing strong, confident educational leaders capable of influencing their teams and communities positively. She attributes her success to bringing her authentic self to every opportunity where support is needed, believing that her genuine approach allows mentees to feel comfortable trusting her guidance. Her persistence in doing the right thing, even when unpopular, has consistently produced meaningful results. Ann also stresses the importance of involving all stakeholders—both supportive and critical—in any change process to achieve the best outcomes.The best career advice Ann has received is to listen to her gut, a principle she applies to both personal and professional decisions. She notes that whenever she has strayed from this advice, she uses the experience as a reminder to trust her instincts in the future. When mentoring young women entering education, she encourages perseverance: “When the going gets rough, and it will, keep going. Do not give up or give in. If the dream is in your heart, do not let anyone or anything stop you from achieving it. After all, the dream is in your heart, not theirs.”Ann recognizes that one of the biggest challenges in education today is the tendency to maintain the status quo. She observes that systems often fail to evolve quickly enough to meet changing times, with a reluctance to try new ideas due to fear of failure. Yet she sees this as an opportunity, reminding educators that even if a new initiative does not succeed, attempting it is essential for progress and growth.The values that guide Ann in her professional and personal life are honesty, integrity, and fortitude. Each day, she reflects on questions such as, “Who did I help today?” “What worked and what didn’t?” and “How can I be better tomorrow?” She believes that being honest with oneself and others is the foundation of meaningful impact and lasting success.Outside of her professional endeavors, Ann maintains a focus on health and wellness through yoga and weightlifting, emphasizing balance, resilience, and the importance of investing in both personal and professional well-being.Through her decades of service, mentorship, and leadership, Ann Menna continues to shape the future of education, empowering educators and students alike to reach their fullest potential.Learn More about Ann Menna:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/ann-menna or through her website, https://ihaveaminute.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

