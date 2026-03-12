OpenJobs AI Raises a Multi-Million-Dollar Seed Round to Build the First Agent-First Recruiting Platform

OpenJobs AI's autonomous recruiting agent Mira runs the full hiring workflow, from job briefs to candidate engagement to interview scheduling.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenJobs AI today announced it has closed a multi-million-dollar seed round led by LongRiver Investments, with participation from Fengshion Capital and several seasoned executives from the AI and internet industries.OpenJobs AI’s flagship product, Mira, is an autonomous recruiting AI agent built for hiring. It runs the hiring workflow end to end, from understanding hiring needs and generating structured job briefs to sourcing candidates, engaging them, and scheduling interviews.Mira can deliver an initial slate of interested candidates on the same day a role is posted, helping companies reduce manual recruiting work by more than 65% and saving each recruiter an average of 7.5 hours per week. The company currently serves hundreds of clients across AI, robotics, and healthcare. Since launch, the company says revenue has grown more than 35% month over month.Mira supports a range of deployment models from fully autonomous to highly collaborative, including Agent + Headhunter, Agent + FDR (Frontline Deployed Recruiter), and Agent + Staffing. Through a partnership with Deel, one of the world’s leading EOR providers, OpenJobs AI also helps clients connect hiring workflows to employment and payroll infrastructure across 130+ countries.“Work is becoming increasingly modular,” said Kin Fu, Founder and CEO of OpenJobs AI. “As companies begin orchestrating the collaboration of full-time employees, contractors, consultants, and AI agents, org structures are starting to look less like static org charts and more like dynamic coordination networks. We’re building the infrastructure for this new model.”About OpenJobs AIOpenJobs AI is building the first agent-first recruiting platform. Its flagship product, Mira, is a multi-agent autonomous recruiting system that automates hiring from understanding hiring needs and talent sourcing to candidate engagement and interview scheduling. The company was co-founded by seasoned AI researchers and recruiting industry veterans. Learn more at: openjobs-ai.com.Media Contact: press@openjobs-ai.com

