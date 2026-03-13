Plant Factory Market 2026 Advancing Controlled-Environment Agriculture And Urban Farming

Plant Factory Market Size

The Business Research Company’s Plant Factory Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Plant Factory market is dominated by a mix of global agritech leaders, greenhouse technology providers, lighting and automation companies, and emerging regional vertical farming innovators. Companies are focusing on advanced controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) systems, AI-driven crop management platforms, energy-efficient LED lighting solutions, and fully integrated hydroponic and aeroponic infrastructures to strengthen market presence and improve production scalability. Strategic investments in automation, IoT-enabled monitoring systems, climate control optimization, and sustainable resource management frameworks are helping players enhance operational efficiency while meeting evolving food safety and traceability standards. Understanding the competitive landscape is critical for stakeholders seeking expansion opportunities, technology partnerships, and long-term positioning within the rapidly evolving global plant factory ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Plant Factory Market?

According to our research, Bowery Farming Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 0.3% market share. The company is partially involved in the plant factory market, provides vertical farming solutions for plant factories through its proprietary hydroponic systems and BoweryOS operating software, which automates nutrient delivery, LED lighting, climate control, and irrigation in indoor environments to grow pesticide-free leafy greens, herbs, lettuces, mixes, dark leafy greens, and berries with 100x higher yields than traditional farms using minimal water and land. The company's automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) handle palletized trays for dense vertical storage, enabling year-round production without soil, pests, or weather risks, while sensors and machine learning optimize each crop's conditions for peak flavor and quality.

How Concentrated Is the Plant Factory Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 1% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s moderate entry barriers driven by substantial upfront capital investments in controlled-environment infrastructure, extended design-to-scale deployment cycles, and the need to comply with stringent food safety, environmental, and energy-efficiency regulations. Leading vendors such as Bowery Farming Inc, Gotham Greens Holdings LLC, AeroFarms LLC, 80 Acres Farms, and Plenty Unlimited Inc maintain competitive positions through advanced vertical farming technologies, integrated crop management systems, and strong retail distribution partnerships, while other players including Infarm GmbH, Lufa Farms, MechaFarm, Sananbio (Fujian Sanan Sino-Science), and BrightFarms Inc serve regional and specialized production needs. As adoption of controlled-environment agriculture accelerates and demand for energy-efficient, high-yield, and digitally managed plant production increases, consolidation and strategic partnerships are expected to gradually strengthen the position of leading integrated players.

•Leading companies include:

oBowery Farming Inc. (0.3%)

oGotham Greens Holdings LLC (0.2%)

oAeroFarms LLC (0.1%)

o80 Acres Farms (0.1%)

oPlenty Unlimited Inc. (0.04%)

oInfarm GmbH (0.02%)

oLufa Farms (0.02%)

oMechaFarm (0.01%)

oSananbio (Fujian Sanan Sino-Science) (0.01%)

oBrightFarms Inc. (0.01%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: Village Farms International, Inc., AeroFarms, LLC, Plenty Unlimited Inc., Village Farms Fresh, LLC, GoodLeaf Farms Inc., AquaVerti Farms Inc., Bowery Farming Inc., Crop One Holdings, Inc., BrightFarms Inc., 80 Acres Farms, LLC, NuLeaf Farms Inc., and Rising Farms LLC are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: Eden Green Technology, Mirai Co., Ltd., Plant Factory Group Pty Ltd, 4D Bios Inc., Singrow Pte. Ltd., AeroFarms, LLC, Gotham Greens Holdings, LLC, Vertical Harvest Farms, MechaFarm Co., Ltd., Vertical Green Pty Ltd, FarmByte Sdn Bhd, Spread Co., Ltd., Farmship Co., Ltd., Vege-Factory Co., Ltd., Kiseki Co., Ltd., Plant Life Systems Co., Ltd., PlanTFarm Co., Ltd., Green Plus Co., Ltd., UrbanKisaan, Indoor Harvest Corp., Stacked Farm Pty Ltd, Vertical Farm Systems Pty Ltd, InvertiGro LLC, Fifth Harvest, and FreshLeaves are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: Urban Crop Solutions NV, Farminova Plant Factory, Smallhold Inc., Sky Greens Pte Ltd, Crop One Holdings, Inc., Infarm GmbH, Intelligent Growth Solutions Limited, Groots Hydroponics, Verdtical Farming, Vivegreens Co., Ltd., Terrace Lab Inc., GreenState AG, SweGreen AB, YASAI AG, Vertical Farming GmbH, and Hazera Seeds Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: Hydropolis Co., Ltd., Green Factory Co., Ltd., Ultragreens, iFarm Corp., and Infarm GmbH are leading companies in this region.

•South America: Infarm GmbH, Könst, Kalera Public Limited Company, AeroFarms, LLC, and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Smart controlled-environment facilities are transforming to ensure consistent crop quality, accelerate commercialization of agricultural research, and support resilient, sustainable urban food supply chains.

•Example: The Malaysian Technology Development Corporation (MTDC) Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Plant Factory UPM-MTDC Signature Programme (October 2025) integrates smart management systems and Industry 4.0 technologies to deliver consistent crop quality and speed up the commercialization of agricultural research.

•This innovation reflects Malaysia’s growing focus on resilient, technology-driven food systems as urbanization increases.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Investing in advanced controlled-environment technologies to enhance yield consistency and strengthen competitive positioning

•Expanding modular and scalable facility models including containerized farms and urban vertical farming units to accelerate geographic expansion and reduce time-to-market

•Strengthening strategic partnerships and capital investments to secure long-term supply agreements and funding for infrastructure scale-up

•Leveraging IoT-enabled monitoring and automation platforms to optimize resource utilization, enable real-time crop analytics, improve traceability, and enhance operational efficiency

