Influential Women Profiles: Ani Gamez: Tax Director at H&CO in Miami, Florida

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping High-Net-Worth Clients Navigate Complex International Tax Planning and Cross-Border MattersAni Gamez is a seasoned tax professional whose career reflects a strong blend of international accounting expertise, high-net-worth tax planning, and cross-border advisory work. As Tax Director at H&CO in Miami, Florida, Ani plays a key role in helping individuals and businesses navigate complex tax structures, particularly those moving into or out of the United States.Ani’s professional journey began in San José, Costa Rica, where she worked as an Accountant for Western Union. During her time there, she played an important role in transitioning international settlement accounting operations from Missouri to Costa Rica. The experience provided her with a strong foundation in global financial operations and cross-border accounting processes.After relocating to the United States, Ani continued building her career in public accounting, steadily expanding her technical knowledge and leadership capabilities. Her dedication to excellence and client service led her to H&CO, where she advanced from Tax Manager to Senior Tax Manager before ultimately being promoted to Tax Director. Through each stage of her career, she has demonstrated a strong ability to manage complex engagements while building trusted relationships with clients and colleagues.In her current role, Ani specializes in tax planning for high-net-worth individuals and complex international matters. She works closely with clients to structure their businesses and financial strategies as they transition into or out of the United States. Her day-to-day responsibilities include advising clients on tax planning strategies, supporting her team across multiple engagements, and leading frequent strategy meetings to ensure accuracy, compliance, and exceptional service.Known for her adaptability and collaborative leadership style, Ani draws on her global experience and bilingual skills to guide both clients and team members through technical and regulatory challenges. Her ability to bridge cultures and perspectives allows her to build strong relationships while delivering thoughtful and effective tax solutions.Ani attributes her success to her genuine love for helping people and making a positive impact through her work. She believes that consistency, preparation, and strong relationships have played a critical role in her professional journey. By focusing on doing her work well and earning trust over time, she has built a strong foundation for both professional growth and meaningful client partnerships.One of the most valuable pieces of career advice Ani has received is to stay curious, stay prepared, and let her work speak for itself. This guidance has encouraged her to remain committed to learning and excellence while allowing the quality of her work to define her reputation.When offering advice to young women entering the accounting and tax profession, Ani emphasizes that preparation is essential. She believes that when someone feels ready to lead, they should not wait to be invited. In her view, clarity and confidence naturally develop through competence and a dedication to mastering one’s craft.Ani also recognizes that the tax and accounting profession is evolving rapidly, particularly as artificial intelligence continues to advance in areas such as tax preparation and financial processes. While technology is becoming increasingly sophisticated, she believes the true value professionals provide lies in understanding people, building trust, and guiding important financial decisions.Beyond her professional achievements, Ani is deeply committed to service. She currently supports a children’s home outside the United States, helping ensure the organization can provide consistent meals and care for its young residents.The values that guide Ani in both her professional and personal life are compassion, integrity, accountability, and balance. Becoming a mother to her six-month-old daughter has strengthened her commitment to being present and intentional in all aspects of her life. At the same time, her love for traveling and exploring new cultures continues to inspire her to remain open-minded and dedicated to lifelong learning.Looking ahead, Ani hopes to establish a nonprofit organization in the United States that supports children from low-income families. This vision reflects her lifelong commitment to helping others build stability, opportunity, and a brighter future.Through her global perspective, client-focused leadership, and dedication to service, Ani Gamez continues to make a meaningful impact both within the tax profession and in the broader community.Learn More about Ani Gamez:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/ani-gamez

