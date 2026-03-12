Purdue University’s School of Health Sciences Invests in Alpha-E Fusion Device to Revolutionize Student Research

Showcasing the Alpha-E to students

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpha Ring, the global leader in micro-fusion technology, today announced the purchase of one of its Alpha-E tabletop fusion devices by Purdue University’s School of Health Sciences, deepening the partnership between the two organizations and expanding access to practical fusion research for the next generation of emerging talent.The Alpha-E device is an affordable, safe, and hands-on platform that enables universities, research institutes and other training and educational facilities to conduct plasma physics experiments and fusion diagnostics in a lab or classroom environment. It is designed to give students, educators, and researchers direct experience working with fusion reactions, generating data that can feed into wider research programs and AI-powered modelling systems.Purdue’s School of Health Sciences plans to integrate the Alpha-E into its radiation instrumentation teaching lab, providing students with unique exposure to emerging fusion technology and practical skills that align with the growing demand for fusion-capable engineers and scientists. Purdue professor Allen Garner in the university’s School of Nuclear Engineering has also partnered with the School of Health Sciences to use the Alpha-E to train students in radiation hardening of electronics and a new plasma and fusion laboratory course.Charles Gary, CEO of Alpha Ring U.S., said:"The Alpha-E device is designed to make fusion accessible, so we are thrilled an innovative program like Purdue’s health sciences is opening up the opportunity for students to directly access this pioneering new tool. We want to enable the next generation of researchers to have more hands-on time with fusion devices. It is a crucial way for us to advance critical research and education, and to bring clean fusion energy closer to reality.”Jason Harris, associate dean for graduate students and postdoctoral scholars in Purdue’s College of Health and Human Sciences and professor of radiological health sciences, added:“This partnership puts Purdue health sciences and nuclear engineering students and researchers at the forefront of fusion innovation. Hands-on experience with Alpha-E doesn’t just advance our research, it equips the next generation with the skills to drive forward this transformative field.”A student involved in the program also welcomed the arrival of Alpha-E:"Being able to work directly with a fusion device like Alpha-E is a unique opportunity not many get. It’s exciting to be part of research that’s shaping the future of clean energy," saidSharmin Jahan, a second year PhD student studying health physics at Purdue University.The purchase follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Purdue’s School of Health Sciences and Alpha Ring at the Monaco Clean Fusion Forum in April last year, where several leading universities joined a new initiative to bring fusion technology into their academic research labs around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.