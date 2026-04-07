American IRA Hosts Susie Balda of Rehab Wallet for Webinar on Choosing the Right Real Estate Funding Strategy

Learn how real estate investors can choose the right funding strategy and secure capital quickly in competitive markets.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American IRA is pleased to announce an upcoming educational webinar featuring Susie Balda, Director of Sales at Rehab Wallet, focused on helping real estate investors understand and choose the right funding strategies for their deals.With firsthand experience in today’s lending landscape, Susie will share practical insights into how flexible financing options can help investors move quickly and stay competitive when opportunities arise. Drawing on her work with active real estate investors, she will explain how different funding sources can be used strategically to support acquisitions, renovations, and portfolio growth.The discussion will break down traditional financing, private lending, and hard money in straightforward terms while explaining how asset-based lending and underwriting decisions are made. Attendees will gain a clearer understanding of how lenders evaluate deals and how investors can position their projects for faster approvals and smoother closings.Whether participants are new investors exploring financing options or experienced investors looking to streamline funding, this conversation is designed to provide clarity on how to secure capital efficiently and structure deals for success.What You’ll Learn:1. Funding DecodedUnderstand the key differences between traditional financing, private lending, and hard money so you can choose the strategy that best fits your investment goals.2. Underwriting UnlockedLearn what lenders evaluate in asset-based lending and how to position your deals for faster approvals.3. Speed Wins DealsDiscover how fast closings, streamlined processes, and flexible loan structures can help you act quickly and stay competitive in today’s market.Event: April 29th, at 12:00 PM ETRegister: https://americanira.ac-page.com/429-webinar About American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more than 20 years, American IRA has specialized in helping clients invest their retirement funds in alternative assets while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. Interested in learning more about Self-Directed IRAs? Contact American IRA, LLC at 866-7500-IRA (472) for a free consultation . Download our free guides or visit us online at www.AmericanIRA.com This presentation is for educational purposes only. American IRA, headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD, is a neutral third-party administrator on behalf of the Custodian, New Vision Trust Company, a state-chartered trust company also based in South Dakota, and does not offer investment advice or endorsements. We are not responsible for statements made by others. References to “we” and “us” refer to American IRA. We encourage you to do your own due diligence and consult with qualified professionals before making any investment decisions.

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