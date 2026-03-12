Dubai Residents Can Now Enjoy Flexible Short-Term and Long-Term Car Rentals with 24Baba

Short-Term and Long-Term Car Rentals with 24Baba

24Baba expands nationwide, meeting the UAE’s rising demand for digital-first vehicle access as the market is projected to reach $1.33 billion by 2031.

Flexible mobility is reshaping how people move in Dubai. With digital booking and rental terms from daily to monthly, 24Baba offers residents and travelers a smarter alternative to car ownership.” — Krister Olson

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 24Baba Car Rental has officially announced the expansion of its comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai, offering daily, weekly, and monthly rental options to residents, tourists, and business professionals. Operating from its central hub at Azizi Riviera 10, Al Merkadh, Nad Al Sheba 1, the company provides a streamlined digital reservation process engineered to eliminate the traditional frictions associated with vehicle procurement in one of the world's most transit-intensive cities.The announcement arrives as the United Arab Emirates car rental industry undergoes a significant structural shift. According to Mordor Intelligence, the UAE car rental market is estimated to grow from $0.69 billion in 2026 to $1.33 billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate of 13.89%.This expansion is primarily driven by a 32% increase in international arrivals and a growing preference among the emirate's 85% expatriate population for Mobility-as-a-Service over traditional vehicle ownership — a model that transfers maintenance liability, insurance complexity, and depreciation risk away from the end user entirely.24Baba's inventory is partitioned into specialized segments to serve distinct market requirements. Economy and budget tiers deploy fuel-efficient models optimized for urban commuting and daily utility across Dubai's commercial corridors. The corporate and tourism segments are served by a fleet of SUVs and premium vehicles, including high-performance models available for executive travel and special events.All rental agreements include standard insurance clarity, fixed-rate pricing, and 24/7 roadside assistance as part of the baseline service contract — with no variable surcharges applied post-booking. As digital transactions now account for over 63% of all rental bookings across the UAE, 24Baba has integrated a zero-friction online platform allowing clients to verify documentation and confirm reservations instantly, bypassing the manual processing delays typically encountered at physical rental counters.The system is specifically calibrated for the bleisure segment — travelers combining business and leisure itineraries — who require confirmed vehicle availability at the point of arrival rather than at the point of inquiry. Airport pickup coordination and a dedicated chauffeur service further extend the company's offer to corporate clients requiring chauffeured transport for inter-emirate engagements or high-profile events.The company's Nad Al Sheba 1 location provides direct access to key arterial routes connecting central Dubai, the Meydan corridor, and the Dubai Creek Harbour precinct — reducing logistical overhead for clients based across the city's southeastern and central residential zones.About 24Baba Car Rental: 24Baba Car Rental is a Dubai-based mobility provider specializing in flexible vehicle solutions for a global clientele. Operating from Azizi Riviera 10, Al Merkadh, Nad Al Sheba 1, the company maintains a modern fleet ranging from fuel-efficient economy sedans to premium SUVs and high-performance vehicles.24Baba serves tourists, expatriates, business travelers, and long-term residents with a focus on digital-first reservations, fixed-rate transparency, and 24/7 customer support and roadside assistance. The company's service model is designed to meet the full mobility spectrum — from single-day airport arrivals to multi-month residential rental agreements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.