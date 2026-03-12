Influential Women Recognize Julie McGregor, M.Ed., BCBA, LBA, For Advancing Autism Support With Compassion And Expertise

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clinical Director at Acorn Health Brings Extensive Educational and Behavioral Experience to Empower Teens and Adults on the Autism SpectrumJulie McGregor, M.Ed., BCBA, LBA, is a dedicated Clinical Director and Board Certified Behavior Analyst with Acorn Health in St. Clair Shores, Michigan. With more than eight years of in-home and clinical experience, Julie specializes in supporting teens and adults on the autism spectrum. Her work is rooted in a deep commitment to evidence-based practices that enhance the quality of life for individuals with autism and related challenges.Julie holds a Master of Education in Special Education with a focus on Autism from Oakland University, where she also earned her Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) certification. Demonstrating her passion for continued professional growth, she has further expanded her expertise through certification in Organizational Behavior Management (OBM), reflecting her strong interest in advancing this specialized discipline within the field of applied behavior analysis.Before stepping into her current leadership role, Julie built a diverse and impactful career across education and behavioral health. She spent ten years as a high school special education teacher, where she supported students with diverse learning needs while fostering inclusive and supportive learning environments. In addition to teaching, Julie served as a federal and state compliance coordinator, ensuring adherence to IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act) and MARSE (Michigan Administrative Rules for Special Education) standards. In this role, she played a vital part in maintaining regulatory compliance while advocating for the needs of students and their families.Julie’s dedication to education extends beyond the classroom. She has supervised student teachers and practicum students, mentoring future educators and behavior analysts as they prepare to enter the profession. Her leadership and mentorship reflect a broader commitment to strengthening the field by supporting the next generation of professionals.Throughout her career, Julie has held key roles with respected organizations, including Fairfax County Public Schools, Healing Haven LLC, Centria Healthcare, Madison District Public Schools, and Piece by Piece Autism Therapy. Across these positions, she contributed to program development, transition coordination, and behavioral consulting, helping organizations create structured and supportive programs that empower individuals with autism to reach their full potential.Today, Julie’s work at Acorn Health combines clinical expertise with empathy and personalized care. She is passionate about delivering interventions grounded in research while building meaningful relationships with the individuals and families she serves. Her approach emphasizes collaboration, compassion, and a commitment to helping clients develop the skills needed to lead fulfilling and independent lives.Julie attributes much of her success to the unwavering support she has received throughout her professional journey. This encouragement has empowered her to navigate challenges with confidence, embrace growth opportunities, and continuously strive for excellence. That strong support system has been the foundation that enables her to pursue her goals while remaining resilient and focused on making a meaningful impact.One of the most valuable pieces of career advice Julie has received is the understanding that everyone experiences Imposter Syndrome at some point in their professional journey. She views it not as a weakness, but as a sign that someone cares deeply about their work and is pushing themselves to grow. Recognizing it as a natural part of professional development has helped her approach challenges with confidence and trust in her abilities.Julie also encourages young women entering the field to remain open to new opportunities. Her advice is simple yet powerful: it is never too late to switch careers or explore new paths. By embracing learning, staying adaptable, and confidently following their interests, individuals can create meaningful and fulfilling careers.Guiding Julie both professionally and personally are the core values of ethics and integrity. She strives to approach every situation with honesty, accountability, and a strong moral compass. These principles shape how she builds relationships, navigates challenges, and contributes to her community and profession, ensuring her work continues to make a positive and lasting difference.Learn More about Julie McGregor:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/julie-mcgregor Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

