Dimerco Express Group Announces 2025 Financial Results and Strategic Outlook

Dimerco reports 2025 revenue of NT$29.68B, up 2.5%, with net profit rising 17.9%, reflecting stable performance in a complex global logistics environment.

AI is a force multiplier, not a replacement for expertise. We integrate professional judgment with data intelligence to strengthen decision quality and risk control for our global customers.” — Catherine Chien, Chairwoman, Dimerco Express Group

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dimerco Express Group (TWSE: 5609) held its Board of Directors meeting today, March 12, to review and approve the company’s audited financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.According to the results approved by the Board , Dimerco reported consolidated revenue of NT$29.68 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, representing a 2.5% increase year-over-year. Net profit totaled NT$1.126 billion, reflecting a 17.9% increase compared with the previous year. Earnings per share (EPS) reached NT$8.00, demonstrating steady growth in overall profitability. The Board also approved a proposed cash dividend of NT$5.6 per share, representing a payout ratio of approximately 70%.Reflecting on the year’s performance, Catherine Chien, Chairwoman of Dimerco Express Group, noted that the company’s success remains rooted in the combination of operational expertise and data-driven insight.“In an environment where international logistics demand stringent regulatory compliance and precise customs governance, our competitive differentiation lies in integrating professional judgment with data intelligence,” said Chairwoman Chien. “While we continue to enhance our digital capabilities, the ability to translate global complexities into stability for our clients depends on the consistency and expert judgment of our people.”The global economic landscape remains cautious, with GDP projected to grow at a moderate 3.1% in 2026. According to industry veteran Bronson Hsieh, international freight forwarding profitability is increasingly dictated by robust compliance and risk management rather than simple operational efficiency.Accelerated shifts in trade patterns, driven by reciprocal tariffs and geopolitical disruptions, have underscored the necessity for flexible, adaptive supply chains. For 2026, logistics providers capable of dynamically responding to these regulatory and economic shifts, particularly across the manufacturing hubs of Asia, North America, and Europe, will hold a clear strategic advantage.Moving forward, Dimerco remains committed to its disciplined investment in digital transformation , allocating 3.5% of annual gross profit toward intelligent infrastructure and cybersecurity. By aligning with NIST frameworks and ISO 27001 standards, Dimerco ensures that its expansion into AI-enhanced visibility and predictive decision-making is matched by rigorous data governance. The Group will continue to optimize its global network of over 150 offices and 80 contract logistics operations to provide a sustainable competitive edge for its partners worldwide.About Dimerco Express Group-----------------------------------------Dimerco Express Group integrates air and ocean freight, trade compliance, and contract logistics services to make global supply chains more effective and efficient. Founded in Taiwan in 1971, Dimerco connects Asia’s manufacturing hubs with North America and Europe through a robust network of 150+ offices and 200+ strategic partner agents.For all media enquiries contact:

Dimerco ESG | Connecting the World Responsibly and Sustainably

