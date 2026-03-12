Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhauli: Stats SA 2025/26 Q3 Report to the Portfolio Committee on Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Parliament

Chairperson of the Committee, Hon Theliswa Mgweba;

Honourable Members of the Portfolio Committee;

Colleagues at Stats SA;

Good morning.

Thank you for the opportunity to appear before this Committee today to present the Third Quarter performance report of Statistics South Africa for the 2025/26 financial year. We appreciate the continued oversight and engagement of the Committee as we collectively work to strengthen the country’s statistical system and ensure accountability in the use of public resources.

Chairperson, the 2025/26 financial year represents a pivotal moment in South Africa’s fiscal and developmental trajectory. After a prolonged period of economic strain, Government is working steadily toward stabilising public finances. The current fiscal framework reflects progress toward stabilising the national debt for the first time in more than a decade, while also narrowing the budget deficit through improved primary balances.

At the same time, the 2025/26 Budget signals a renewed commitment to structural reforms and targeted investment in infrastructure and essential services. These include key sectors such as education, healthcare, and municipal development, which collectively account for a significant portion of national expenditure. These investments are aligned with our medium term priorities of inclusive economic growth, job creation, poverty reduction, and the continued building of a capable and ethical developmental state.

In this context, the current financial year serves as a strategic turning point. It is a period focused on anchoring fiscal consolidation, advancing reform implementation, and laying the foundations for a more resilient, inclusive, and equitable economy.

Chairperson and Honourable Members,

In navigating such a complex policy environment, the role of Statistics South Africa becomes even more critical. Our national statistical agency provides the evidence base that allows Government, Parliament, business, and society at large to understand the country’s socio-economic realities. It ensures that decisions are informed by credible data rather than anecdote.

Statistics South Africa therefore plays a crucial, though often under-appreciated, role in measuring our developmental progress as a nation. Through the production of official statistics, the organisation enables Government to monitor economic performance, track social conditions, and evaluate whether policy interventions are achieving their intended outcomes.

The 2025/26 financial year is also significant as it marks the first year of implementation of the institution’s new five year strategic plan. This plan outlines the organisation’s priorities in strengthening statistical capability, modernising data systems, and enhancing coordination across the national statistical system.

Despite operating under significant financial and human resource constraints, Statistics South Africa continues to demonstrate resilience and strong institutional performance. Since the beginning of the financial year, the organisation has achieved over ninety percent of its planned targets. This performance reflects not only operational discipline but also the dedication of the professionals who ensure that South Africa continues to receive credible and timely official statistics.

However, Chairperson, it is important to acknowledge the challenges that remain. Statistics South Africa continues to face financial pressures, particularly in relation to the cost of employment as well as goods and services. These pressures have had an impact on the institution’s vacancy rate and have also affected its ability to fully meet employment equity targets.

More broadly, there is a concern that the sustainability of certain core statistical series may come under pressure if these resource constraints are not adequately addressed. Ensuring that South Africa maintains a robust and reliable statistical system is essential for both economic governance and democratic accountability.

On a positive note, I am pleased to highlight an important legislative milestone for the national statistical system. The Statistics Amendment Act, No. 29 of 2024, was proclaimed for implementation on the first of October 2025. This legislation strengthens the coordination of statistical production across Government and provides an enhanced framework for collaboration among data producers.

Through this amendment, Statistics South Africa is better positioned to work with departments and other institutions to improve the quality, consistency, and credibility of statistics produced across the state. The goal is to enable more datasets to achieve official statistical status and to strengthen the overall integrity of the national data ecosystem.

As the implementation of the amended Act progresses, we expect Statistics South Africa to play an even stronger leadership role in shaping and coordinating South Africa’s statistical architecture.

Chairperson and Honourable Members,

We are here today to present the organisation’s financial and organisational performance for the third quarter of the 2025/26 financial year. The Acting Statistician-General will take the Committee through the detailed progress made against the strategic outcomes contained in the new five year strategic plan, as well as the financial performance of the institution.

With those introductory remarks, Chairperson, allow me to hand over to the Acting Statistician-General, Mr Joe de Beer, who will present the detailed report to the Committee.

Thank you.

