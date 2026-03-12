Hair Brush Market Size to Reach US$5.9 Billion by 2033 Driven by Rising Hair Care Awareness and Premium Grooming Trends

Hair Brush Market

North America Dominates Hair Brush Market with 41% Share Driven by Strong U.S. Salon Industry, High Brand Loyalty, and Advanced Multi Channel Retail Network

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hair brush market is witnessing consistent expansion as consumers increasingly focus on hair care, grooming, and personal styling routines. Hair brushes are essential tools used in everyday hair maintenance, detangling, styling, and scalp stimulation. With growing awareness regarding hair health and appearance, consumers are investing more in quality hair care accessories, including specialized brushes designed for different hair textures and styling needs.

According to the latest study by Persistence Market Research, the global Hair Brush market size is likely to be valued at US$ 3.6 Billion in 2026 and is expected to reach US$ 5.9 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.4 percent during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033. The market is on a sustained growth trajectory, driven by rising consumer awareness around hair health and grooming, the expanding professional salon industry, and growing preference for premium, material conscious hair care tools.

Rising Consumer Awareness About Hair Health

One of the most important factors driving growth in the hair brush market is the increasing awareness of hair health and scalp care. Consumers are now more informed about how the right hair brush can prevent hair breakage, reduce scalp irritation, and improve overall hair quality. As a result, people are choosing brushes designed for specific hair types such as curly hair, straight hair, thick hair, or fine hair.Social media trends, beauty influencers, and dermatologists are also educating consumers about the benefits of proper brushing techniques and the importance of high quality grooming tools. This awareness has significantly boosted demand for premium hair brushes that offer better performance and durability.

Expansion of the Professional Salon Industry

The growth of the professional salon industry is another major contributor to the expansion of the hair brush market. Hair stylists and salon professionals require specialized brushes for different styling techniques such as blow drying, smoothing, volumizing, and detangling. Professional grade brushes are designed with advanced materials and ergonomic handles to improve styling precision and comfort during prolonged use. As salons continue to grow globally and offer premium grooming services, the demand for high performance hair brushes is increasing. Many salons also retail professional hair brushes directly to customers, further expanding market reach.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

•Round Brush

•Vent Brush

•Paddle Brush

•Cushion Brush

•Detangling Brush

•Others



By Material

•Organic

•Synthetic



By Application

•Personal

•Professional



By End user

•Men

•Women

•Children



By Region

•North America

•Europe

•East Asia

•South Asia and Oceania

•Latin America

•Middle East and Africa



Technological Innovation in Hair Brush Design

Manufacturers are increasingly investing in innovation to improve the functionality and comfort of hair brushes. Advanced brush designs now incorporate features such as heat resistant bristles, anti static technology, flexible bristle structures, and ergonomic handles. These improvements enhance user comfort while protecting hair from damage. Some brands are also introducing hybrid brushes that combine multiple benefits such as detangling, smoothing, and styling in a single tool. Smart design and advanced materials are helping manufacturers differentiate their products in a competitive market.

Growing Demand for Premium Hair Care Tools

Premiumization is becoming a strong trend in the hair brush market. Consumers are willing to invest in high quality brushes that provide better durability, styling performance, and scalp comfort. Luxury grooming tools made with natural bristles, handcrafted wooden handles, and advanced materials are gaining popularity among beauty enthusiasts. Premium hair brushes are often marketed as professional grade products used by stylists, which enhances their appeal among consumers seeking salon like results at home.

Company Insights

The hair brush market includes several global and regional manufacturers that compete through product innovation, brand reputation, and distribution networks. Leading companies continue to introduce new brush designs and expand their product portfolios to cater to diverse consumer preferences.

✦ Denman

✦ Mason Pearson

✦ Conair LLC

✦ G.B. Kent and Sons

✦ L'Oréal Paris

✦ Spornette

✦ Crave Naturals

✦ Dyson Limited

✦ Revlon Inc.

✦ Spectrum Brands, Inc.

✦ Babyliss

✦ Hershesons

✦ Shash

✦ Tina Beauty Co., Ltd.

These companies focus on developing innovative grooming tools while strengthening their presence through online platforms, beauty retailers, and salon partnerships.

Future Market Outlook

The future of the hair brush market appears promising as consumer focus on grooming, beauty, and hair health continues to grow. The expansion of beauty salons, the influence of digital beauty trends, and the rising popularity of premium grooming tools are expected to drive market growth in the coming years. Additionally, sustainable materials and eco friendly production practices are likely to become key differentiators for manufacturers. Companies that prioritize innovation, sustainability, and consumer focused product design will be well positioned to capture long term growth opportunities in the global hair brush market.

