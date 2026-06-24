'Way Too Fast' Book Recounts the Life and Murder of a Music Legend; Audio Version To Be Released Before Christmas
Silenced to soon Danny "RIO" DeGennaro Singer Songwriter Musician
As the book states, "The end, when it came, was crazy, sudden, and violent, but that wasn't the shocking part, not really. Danny had always lived out `on the edge of time,’ as he put it. The shocking part was that when the end came, it came at the end of a sawed-off shotgun, and in the least likely place: home,” the home where he was raised in the original post-war American suburb, Levittown, PA.
After years of living a nomadic lifestyle, Danny had returned to Levittown. He was living in his childhood home, had reconnected with former band mates, and was trying to reignite the music. But there were aspects of his past he could not change or outrun, and they caught up with him in the end.
Danny's story is one of time and tragedy. He was a man who lived life on his own terms, always pushing the boundaries and living on the edge. But in the end, it was this very lifestyle that led to his demise. In that sense, his story is also the story of his generation’s struggles, its triumphs and tragedies, and its faith never to give up on a dream. His friends and family were left in shock and disbelief, trying to make sense of what happened. Way Too Fast is one such attempt.
“My purpose in writing Way Too Fast was to introduce the reader/listener to the life and music of Danny, a supremely gifted singer, songwriter and guitarist who narrowly missed the recognition during his life that his talents deserved. Every American from the baby boom forward has had to engage in a great reckoning, redefining our place in the world as sustaining institutions have declined, opportunities have gone elsewhere, and America has reinvented itself repeatedly. Danny’s story is, in the end, a great American story.”
Way Too Fast has been critically acclaimed and was named a Notable Book of the Year by Shelf Unbound. An audio version, integrating recordings of Danny’s singing and playing into the story of his life, is under discussion and expected to be released in late 2026.
Listen to Danny's song "Time is Right" with Clarence Clemons
"Way Too Fast" Book available on Amazon
"Find Someone" by Danny DeGennaro (video)
Edward Mero
Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation
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Find Someone by Danny DeGennaro
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