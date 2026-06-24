'Way Too Fast' Book Recounts the Life and Murder of a Music Legend; Audio Version To Be Released Before Christmas

Danny "RIO" DeGennaro with all his Guitars Promo NYC

Danny "RIO" DeGennaro with all his Guitars Promo NYC 1982

Levittown Billboard Announcing Book "Way Too Fast" by John Farmer Jr.

Levittown Billboard Announcing Book "Way Too Fast" by John Farmer Jr.

Silenced to soon Danny "RIO" DeGennaro Singer Songwriter Musician

“Way Too Fast” is a remarkable blend of biography and memoir that captures nothing less than the soul – of an artist, a community, and a generation... Danny DeGennaro, a virtuoso guitar player.”
— Mitchell Zuckoff, New York Times bestselling author .
LANGHORNE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author John Farmer Jr.’s book Way Too Fast tells the story of Danny DeGennaro, an unsung hero of the music industry who, like so many others, followed his talent to a career in a very ruthless and non -forgiving music business. “What makes Danny’s story familiar also sets it apart,” Farmer says. “Taken together, Danny’s close ties to Levittown, PA, where he was raised, the years he spent on the road in America, the number of agonizing near-misses in his career, and his life’s triumphs, losses, and tragic end” open a window into the realities of the post-war American dream.

As the book states, "The end, when it came, was crazy, sudden, and violent, but that wasn't the shocking part, not really. Danny had always lived out `on the edge of time,’ as he put it. The shocking part was that when the end came, it came at the end of a sawed-off shotgun, and in the least likely place: home,” the home where he was raised in the original post-war American suburb, Levittown, PA.

After years of living a nomadic lifestyle, Danny had returned to Levittown. He was living in his childhood home, had reconnected with former band mates, and was trying to reignite the music. But there were aspects of his past he could not change or outrun, and they caught up with him in the end.

Danny's story is one of time and tragedy. He was a man who lived life on his own terms, always pushing the boundaries and living on the edge. But in the end, it was this very lifestyle that led to his demise. In that sense, his story is also the story of his generation’s struggles, its triumphs and tragedies, and its faith never to give up on a dream. His friends and family were left in shock and disbelief, trying to make sense of what happened. Way Too Fast is one such attempt.

“My purpose in writing Way Too Fast was to introduce the reader/listener to the life and music of Danny, a supremely gifted singer, songwriter and guitarist who narrowly missed the recognition during his life that his talents deserved. Every American from the baby boom forward has had to engage in a great reckoning, redefining our place in the world as sustaining institutions have declined, opportunities have gone elsewhere, and America has reinvented itself repeatedly. Danny’s story is, in the end, a great American story.”

Way Too Fast has been critically acclaimed and was named a Notable Book of the Year by Shelf Unbound. An audio version, integrating recordings of Danny’s singing and playing into the story of his life, is under discussion and expected to be released in late 2026.

Listen to Danny's song "Time is Right" with Clarence Clemons
"Way Too Fast" Book available on Amazon
"Find Someone" by Danny DeGennaro (video)

Edward Mero
Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation
+1 954-227-8186
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Find Someone by Danny DeGennaro

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Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation
+1 954-227-8186
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Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation was born out of a love for Danny "RIO" DeGennaro and the music he created over his lifetime. Family and friends decided to have world renowned artist Nilda Comas from Italy create a life size sculpture of Danny (in bronze) sitting on large rock playing his guitar. The sculpture is placed on Bucks County Community College Newtown Campus between the music and arts buildings. The foundation went on to create endowment scholarships that are now equal to 25 plus scholarships for art and music. The Danny DeGennaro Foundation also has a vast network of seasoned professions and recording studios. The pros actually mentor the students recording and releasing music. The yearly "Creative Inspiration" Concert held in the Zlock Performing Arts Center gives the aspiring artist a place to perform. Our mantra is Record Release and Promote.

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