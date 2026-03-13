The Good News for Jews – A New Book Examines the Hebrew Scriptures and the Identity of the Messiah

Cover of The Good News for Jews by Hegumen Abraam Sleman, a new book exploring the Hebrew Scriptures and presenting Jesus the Messiah as the fulfillment of God’s promises to Israel.

A new book explores the Hebrew Scriptures and presents Jesus the Messiah as the fulfillment of God’s promises and the Good News offered to Israel.

The Good News for Jews invites readers to examine the testimony of the Hebrew Scriptures and to consider whether the Messiah promised through the prophets has come in the person of Yahshua.” — Hegumen Abraam Sleman

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new book exploring the messianic hope of the Hebrew Scriptures and its fulfillment in Jesus of Nazareth has been released. In The Good News for Jews , Coptic Orthodox priest and theologian Hegumen Abraam D. Sleman presents a biblical study that traces the promise of the Messiah from the Torah through the Prophets and the Writings.The book invites readers to reconsider the claims of the Hebrew Scriptures concerning the identity of the Messiah and the redemptive plan of God revealed through Israel’s sacred texts. Drawing extensively from the Tanakh, the work follows the unfolding biblical narrative from Genesis through the prophetic writings and argues that these promises converge in Yahshua (Jesus) of Nazareth.According to the book’s introduction, the message of the Gospel emerges directly from the Hebrew Scriptures themselves. The promises given to Abraham, the covenant established through Moses, and the royal hope of the Davidic kingdom all point toward the coming of the Messiah who brings redemption and reconciliation.The book presents a structured exploration of these themes across thirteen chapters, beginning with the covenant relationship between Yahweh and His covenant people, Israel, and continuing through the promises of the Messiah found throughout the Torah, the Prophets, and the Psalms.Key themes explored in the book include:• The covenant of Yahweh with Abraham, Moses, and David• The messianic promises embedded in the Torah• The prophetic portrait of the coming Messiah• The Suffering Servant described in Isaiah• The promise of the New Covenant in Jeremiah• The Jewish roots of the Christian faith• The meaning of receiving the Messiah and following HimThrough careful engagement with Scripture, the book argues that belief in Jesus as Messiah is not a departure from the faith of Israel but the fulfillment of the promises given in the Hebrew Bible.The author explains that the purpose of the work is to encourage readers to consider the testimony of the Scriptures themselves.Available Worldwide: The Good News for Jews is available worldwide in paperback through Amazon: https://a.co/d/0bsnH81N Readers can also learn more about the book, the author’s theological writings, and other options to buy by visiting the author’s website About the Author:Hegumen Abraam D. Sleman is a Coptic Orthodox priest, theologian, and author whose ministry has served Christian communities across several countries. His work focuses on the biblical revelation of God in the Hebrew Scriptures and the fulfillment of God’s redemptive plan in Jesus the Messiah.Through his books, sermons, and teaching ministry, he seeks to present the Gospel in its full biblical context, emphasizing the continuity between the Hebrew Scriptures and the message of Christ.Contact:Email: FrSleman@CopticChurch.netWebsite: https://www.frsleman.org

