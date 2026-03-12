Water and Sanitation on slight improvement in Mpumalanga water levels

The recent rains that showered parts of the country have resulted in a slight improvement in water levels in the Mpumalanga Province. Despite the improvement, the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) continues to request residents to play their part and use water wisely and sparingly.

The latest Department of Water and Sanitation weekly State of Reservoirs report shows that the overall storage capacity in the Mpumalanga Province recorded a slight improvement from 99.8% to 99.9%. In the Water Management Areas (WMA), the Limpopo–Olifants WMA recorded an increase from 98.5% to 99.9%, while the Inkomati–Usuthu WMA dropped from 99.7% to 99.5%.

In terms of water levels in the districts, the results were mixed, with only Gert Sibande recording a drop from 99.4% to 99.0%. Ehlanzeni and Nkangala recorded improvements, with Ehlanzeni increasing from 100.6% to 100.8% and Nkangala increasing from 99.8% to 100.4%.

The listed dams in the Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District of the Mpumalanga Province recorded mixed results, with only Driekoppies Dam recording a slight decline from 100.9% to 100.7%.

On the positive side, Kwena Dam increased from 100.6% to 101.0%, Inyaka Dam from 100.3% to 100.7%, Witklip Dam from 100.6% to 100.8%, Da Gama Dam from 99.8% to 100.8%, Blyderivierpoort Dam from 100.9% to 101.7%, and Buffelskloof Dam from 100.2% to 100.7%.

Dams that recorded unchanged water levels include Longmere at 101.1%, Klipkopjes at 100.0%, Primkop at 101.9%, and Ohrigstad at 100.1%.

Vygeboom and Jericho dams were the only listed dams that recorded improvements in the Gert Sibande District, rising from 100.8% to 100.9% and from 99.4% to 99.7% respectively.

The rest of the listed dams recorded declines, with Grootdraai Dam dropping from 100.1% to 99.8%, Nooitgedacht Dam from 100.6% to 99.8%, Westoe Dam from 80.8% to 80.0%, Morgenstond Dam from 100.1% to 99.9%, and Heyshope Dam from 100.7% to 100.2%.

In the Nkangala District, only Witbank Dam recorded a decrease in water levels, dropping from 98.7% to 97.8%.

The rest of the listed dams recorded improvements, with Middelburg Dam rising from 97.3% to 100.8%, Loskop Dam from 100.3% to 100.9%, and Rhenosterkop / Mkhombo Dam increasing from 100.2% to 100.5%. Rust De Winter Dam upstream of Mkhombo Dam also recorded an improvement from 101.1% to 102.1%.

As South Africa observes National Water Month this March, the Department of Water and Sanitation reiterates the critical importance of water conservation in securing water supply for both current and future generations, particularly given the country’s status as a water-scarce nation.

The DWS urges all residents to fix household leaks promptly, report burst pipes to the relevant authorities, and actively protect water infrastructure against vandalism. Every drop of water lost to negligence or damage is a drop too much because in South Africa, every drop truly counts.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Wisane Mavasa

Cell: 060 561 8935

Themba Khoza

Cell: 066 301 6962

#ServiceDeliveryZA