Agriculture on South Africa and Germany partnership to combat Foot and Mouth Disease

South Africa and Germany have strengthened their agricultural cooperation through the signing of a Joint Declaration of Intent on Agricultural Development aimed at enhancing collaboration in the control of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and promoting trade in animal products.

The agreement was signed in Cape Town on Tuesday evening by South African Minister of Agriculture, Mr John Steenhuisen, and Germany’s Federal Minister of Agriculture, Food and Regional Identity, Mr Alois Rainer.

The signing represents a significant diplomatic milestone, marking the first visit by a German Minister of Agriculture to South Africa in 13 years. The visit signals renewed cooperation between the two countries in addressing key challenges related to biosecurity and international agricultural trade.

Alliance against Foot and Mouth Disease

As South Africa continues to respond to the Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak, the partnership is expected to provide valuable technical expertise and innovation to strengthen disease control efforts.

“We are deeply appreciative of the German government’s commitment to this partnership,” said Minister Steenhuisen.

“To welcome my German counterpart to South African soil for the first time in over a decade underscores the significance of this agreement. This is not just a document, it is a powerful tool that will help us safeguard our livestock industry and secure the livelihoods of our farmers.”

The declaration identifies five priority areas of cooperation:

Knowledge sharing through the exchange of best practices on outbreak prevention and FMD containment, with a focus on biosecurity in animal husbandry and veterinary services

Wildlife monitoring to strengthen surveillance systems, particularly within wildlife populations

Advanced immunisation research, including the exploration of mRNA technologies for FMD vaccines

Diagnostic research and development of improved testing tools, including Differentiating Infected from Vaccinated Animals (DIVA) diagnostic systems

Risk management research focusing on Foot and Mouth Disease risk materials in controlled slaughter environments

Strengthening global cooperation

The declaration comes at an important moment for South Africa’s agricultural sector, providing a structured framework for long-term collaboration and improved disease management.

“This collaboration goes beyond immediate crisis management,” Minister Steenhuisen said.

“It creates opportunities for long-term exchange of expertise, expanded agricultural trade, skills development and the integration of advanced technologies and innovation within the agricultural sector.”

The partnership is expected to strengthen both countries’ ability to respond to animal disease threats while supporting sustainable agricultural development and international trade.

