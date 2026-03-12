National Prosecuting Authority warns public about impersonation of NDPP Advocate Andy Mothibi

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has noted with serious concern the re-emergence of incidents in which individuals are impersonating the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), Advocate Andy Mothibi, using fraudulent phone numbers and social media profiles.

It has been brought to the attention of the NPA that certain individuals are circulating messages while falsely claiming to be the NDPP. In some instances, these individuals are also using a profile picture of Advocate Mothibi taken with the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Mr Dean Macpherson, to mislead members of the public and create the impression that the communication is legitimate.

The NPA strongly condemns these acts of impersonation and warns members of the public to exercise caution when receiving messages or calls from individuals claiming to be Advocate Mothibi. The NDPP does not communicate with members of the public through private or unfamiliar numbers regarding official matters.

Such conduct is unlawful and may constitute offences, including fraud and impersonation. The NPA calls on those responsible for these actions to immediately desist from impersonating the NDPP and misusing his image.

Members of the public who receive suspicious messages or calls from individuals claiming to be Advocate Mothibi are urged not to engage and to report the matter to their nearest law enforcement authorities.

The NPA remains committed to protecting the integrity of its leadership and safeguarding the public from fraudulent conduct carried out in the name of its officials.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson

Kaizer Kganyago

Cell: 082 306 8888

E-mail: kkganyago@npa.gov.za

