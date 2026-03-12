Minister Aaron Motsoaledi puts senior officials on suspension

The Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has after receiving delegations from the President, put the Director General of the Department, Dr Sandile Buthelezi on precautionary suspension until his cases are finalised or until his contract comes to an end, whichever comes first.

Secondly, the Minister has also placed the Deputy Director General for Hospitals Services, Tertiary Health Services and Human Resource Development, Dr Percy Mahlati on precautionary suspension until his cases are finalised, or until the expiry of his contract, whichever comes first.

The Chief Financial Officer, Mr Phaswa Mamogale, has also been placed on precautionary suspension until his cases are finalised.

Minister Motsoaledi would like to allow the law to take its course. All officials affected by the decision have been formally notified of their suspensions.

In the meantime, the Minister has appointed the Deputy Director General for National Health Insurance, Prof Nicolas Crisp as acting Director General for a period of three months.

Minister Motsoaledi would like to assure the stakeholders and public that the department will continue to function optimally according to its mandate.

