North West Provincial Legislature delivers provincial budget speech, 12 Mar

The Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Dr Desbo Mohono, will preside over a Legislature House Sitting where the MEC for Finance, Ms Kenetswe Mosenogi, will deliver the 2026/27 Provincial Budget Speech.

The House Sitting will provide an opportunity for the provincial government to outline its fiscal priorities and allocations for the upcoming financial year.

The sitting will take place as follows:

  • Date: Thursday, 12 March 2026
  • Venue: Legislature Chamber
  • Time: 09h00

The proceedings of the House Sitting will be streamed live on the Legislature Facebook page.

Enquiries:
Mr Vuyisile Ngesi
Cell: 072 588 2796

