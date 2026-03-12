Minister Maropene Ramokgopa and KZN MEC Siboniso Duma on engaging religious and traditional leaders

The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Hon Maropene Ramokgopa, together with the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Hon Siboniso Duma, uMgungundlovu District Mayor Cllr Mzi Zuma, and Msunduzi Mayor Cllr Mzimkhulu Thebolla, on 10 March 2026 led a stakeholder engagement with religious and traditional leaders in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, as part of government’s efforts to strengthen social mobilisation and community participation in support of the National Development Plan (NDP): Vision 2030.

Hosted in partnership with the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport and Human Settlements and local government leadership, the engagement brought together religious leaders, traditional authorities, provincial and local government representatives, and community stakeholders from across the uMgungundlovu District Municipality. The engagement forms part of a collaborative effort between national, provincial and local leadership to strengthen community mobilisation and partnerships in advancing development priorities and improving service delivery outcomes.

The programme provided a platform for dialogue on a range of issues affecting communities, including the protection of rural livelihoods, road safety awareness ahead of the Easter period, strengthening social cohesion and promoting active citizenship.

During the engagement, religious and traditional leaders raised a number of pressing community concerns. These included the impact of Foot-and-Mouth Disease on livestock farmers, gender-based violence, cattle theft, inadequate rural infrastructure such as bridges, support for schools, access to decent human settlements, as well as water and electricity challenges affecting rural communities. Traditional leaders also emphasised the need for stronger government outreach and monitoring in rural areas to ensure that development programmes reach the communities that need them most.

Traditional and religious leaders play an important role in South African society as custodians of cultural heritage, moral authority and community cohesion. Their leadership is critical in strengthening partnerships between government and communities and in supporting the implementation of development priorities at local level.

Minister Ramokgopa emphasised that the National Development Plan places strong emphasis on social partnerships and active citizenry in driving inclusive development.

“The National Development Plan prioritises a social compact where government, communities, the private sector, civil society, research institutions and all sectors of society work together to drive inclusive development in our country. Traditional and religious leaders play a crucial role in strengthening these partnerships, shaping the life of our communities and promoting active citizenry,” said Minister Ramokgopa.

The Minister further highlighted the important role played by faith-based organisations in strengthening social mobilisation and community engagement.

“Churches are able to reach communities in ways that government sometimes cannot. They are a critical part of active citizenry, which is recognised as an important pillar of the National Development Plan,” she added.

Minister Ramokgopa also emphasised the importance of strengthening collaboration between traditional leadership structures and government planning processes.

“The strategic plans of Amakhosi must feed into and inform national departmental strategic plans, as traditional leaders are directly engaged in issues affecting agriculture, land and rural livelihoods,” the Minister said.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Mr Siboniso Duma, welcomed the engagement and expressed appreciation to President Cyril Ramaphosa for assigning Minister Ramokgopa to support efforts aimed at addressing challenges affecting rural communities in the province.

MEC Duma noted the importance of accelerating the provision of vaccines to combat Foot-and-Mouth Disease, particularly in the uMgungundlovu District, which has been among the most affected areas. He added that engagements with commercial farmers, livestock associations and dip tank committees have provided hope that decisive interventions will help protect livestock and safeguard livelihoods.

“Through the District Development Model, all spheres of government will continue working together to alleviate poverty, promote food security and support the development of vibrant agricultural communities with improved opportunities to participate in the mainstream economy of the province,” MEC Duma said.

Engagements of this nature form part of government’s broader efforts to strengthen partnerships with community leadership structures, promote active citizenship and accelerate the implementation of the National Development Plan at local level.

