Minister Dean Macpherson on national audit of state residences following reports of abuse

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, has directed the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure (DPWI) to undertake a comprehensive national audit of all state-owned residential properties under its management. The decision follows recent reports that have raised concerns about potential irregular occupation of government residences and the need to strengthen oversight of the state’s immovable asset portfolio.

This includes the recent incident where the Department issued a notice instructing a Western Cape High Court Judge to vacate a state-owned residence after confirmation from the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development that he no longer qualified for the housing benefit. However, his claims that other individuals are occupying state accommodation without approval are concerning and need to be investigated.

Minister Macpherson said the Department has a responsibility to ensure that public property is managed strictly in accordance with the law and that state residences are allocated only to individuals who qualify for them.

“The Department of Public Works & Infrastructure is the custodian of the state’s property portfolio and has a duty to ensure that public assets are used properly and in the interests of the people of South Africa. However, recent incidents have demonstrated that stronger oversight is required to ensure that state residences are not unlawfully occupied or treated as private benefits. This national audit will allow the Department to establish a clear picture of the current status of all state-owned residential properties,” Minister Macpherson said.

“Where individuals are found to be occupying state properties unlawfully or without the necessary entitlement, the Department will not hesitate to issue notices to vacate and will pursue legal action where compliance is not forthcoming. Public assets exist to serve the people of South Africa and cannot be treated as private benefits. This audit forms part of our commitment to restore proper management across the state’s property portfolio and ensure that public property is protected and used for the public good.”

As part of the auditing process, which will take place in the months ahead, the occupation status of all residential properties under DPWI management will be verified and it will be confirmed whether occupants continue to qualify for the benefit in terms of the applicable policies and legal frameworks. It will include properties allocated to various categories of qualifying beneficiaries, including members of the judiciary, government officials and other public servants. The process will also identify properties that may be occupied without valid lease agreements, or where occupants continue to reside in state housing despite no longer meeting the qualifying criteria.

“Public assets exist to serve the people of South Africa and cannot be treated as private benefits. This audit will ensure that the state’s residential property portfolio is brought back into full compliance with the law. The Department will act wherever necessary to end the unlawful occupation of state properties and to restore integrity and proper governance in the management of public assets.”

Enquiries:

Spokesperson to the Minister

James de Villiers

Cell: 082 766 0276

#GovZAUpdates