Sober in Cyber and JackiesInSecurity Host Rockin’ Mocktails, An Alcohol-Free Networking Event for RSAC Attendees

Rockin' Mocktails - An alcohol-free party at RSAC JackiesInSecurity - Platinum sponsor

Connect over mocktails, music, and creative activities at this inclusive alternative to traditional conference happy hours, sponsored by JackiesInSecurity

Events like Rockin’ Mocktails show that meaningful networking in cybersecurity doesn’t have to revolve around alcohol.” — Jen VanAntwerp, Sober in Cyber Founder

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sober in Cyber , the nonprofit driving inclusive, alcohol-free connections in cybersecurity, has announced the return of its popular Rockin’ Mocktails event during RSAC Conference 2026. The alcohol-free networking celebration will take place Monday, March 23, from 7:00-9:30 PM, just a short walk from the Moscone Center, bringing together members of the cybersecurity community for an evening of connection and creativity without the pressure to drink.Designed as a refreshing alternative to traditional conference happy hours, Rockin’ Mocktails offers a vibrant social environment where cybersecurity professionals can unwind after a busy conference day while enjoying custom mocktails, delicious food, punk rock-themed arts and crafts, and a temporary tattoo artist… all the buzz, without the booze.“Events like Rockin’ Mocktails show that meaningful networking in cybersecurity doesn’t have to revolve around alcohol,” said Jen VanAntwerp, Founder of Sober in Cyber. “We’re proud to create spaces where people can relax, have fun, and connect authentically with peers, whether they’re sober, sober-curious, or just looking for a different kind of conference experience.”The 2026 event is made possible with support from community partners and Platinum Sponsor JackiesInSecurity , the independent cybersecurity advocacy and storytelling platform founded by Jackie McGuire.“Part of what makes the security community so unique is that we embrace everyone who shares the mission of securing our world,” said Jackie McGuire, Owner of JackiesInSecurity. “The work Sober in Cyber does is vital to building an environment where people feel safe, welcomed, and included. As someone with a decade of sobriety in this industry, I’m deeply grateful to support an event that offers a thoughtful alternative to the traditional conference happy hour.”Rockin’ Mocktails will be held on the first floor of the KPMG Building, just a ten-minute walk from the Moscone Center, making it a convenient gathering spot for RSAC Conference participants.Attendance is free, with optional donations available to help support the mission of Sober in Cyber. Pre-registration is required, and space is limited.▶ RSAC attendees: Register for the event at https://www.soberincyber.org/events-1/rockin-mocktails-at-rsac-2026 Sponsorship Opportunities AvailableA limited number of sponsorship opportunities are still available for organizations looking to support inclusive networking within the cybersecurity community. Sponsorship packages include visibility with conference attendees and alignment with Sober in Cyber’s mission of building healthier industry events. All sponsorship tiers are fully tax-deductible.▶ View the sponsorship prospectus here: https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:US:8b0d2597-d323-4853-afe0-c9172b9d5226 🎸 Event Details at a GlanceEvent: Rockin’ Mocktails at RSAC 2026Date: Monday, March 23, 2026Time: 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM PacificLocation: First Floor of the KPMG Building (10-minute walk from Moscone Center)Activities: Custom mocktails, food, punk rock-themed arts & crafts, networking, and a temporary tattoo artistRegistration: Free with an option to make a donation (pre-registration is required)---About Sober in CyberSober in Cyber is a volunteer-led nonprofit organization committed to creating alcohol-free events and building a community for sober and sober-curious individuals in cybersecurity. With a mission to provide a comfortable platform for professional networking without alcohol, the organization plays a vital role in fostering inclusivity within the cybersecurity industry. Join the movement at https://www.soberincyber.org/ About JackiesInSecurityJackiesInSecurity is the passion project of Jackie McGuire, a thought leader, cyber security expert, data science and AI nerd, and outspoken advocate for underrepresented people in technology. With over 20 years of experience spanning Main Street, Wall Street, and Silicon Valley, people rely on Jackie to connect dots they don't see and provide the honest feedback others won't. Jackie strives to demystify technology, cut through FUD (and other marketing lingo), and help tell the stories of the people and companies who are building and protecting the world around us. https://jackiesinsecurity.com/

