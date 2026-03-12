Government Communications on media accreditation for Umzimkhulu title deeds handover ceremony

As part of government’s land restitution program, government will hand over title deeds to four successful restitution beneficiaries during a handover ceremony in Umzimkhulu, KwaZulu- Natal on 20 March 2026.

This milestone event underscores government’s continued commitment to restorative justice, sustainable development, and the rebuilding of communities affected by historical land dispossession.

Members of the media wishing to cover the event are kindly requested to apply for accreditation. Applicants are advised to complete the online accreditation form accessible through this link: https://mrs.gcis.gov.za/?q=Presidential-Title-Deed-Handover-Ceremony . The webpage will be open for submission of names until 12h00 on Monday, 16 March 2026. Thereafter it will be closed.

Queries related to the accreditation of media personnel may be directed to one of the following officials:

Pheliswa Sebati on 082 413 4609 (GCIS National Office)

Vuyolwethu Gwala on 073 250 5704 (GCIS KZN Provincial Office)

Mphahlela Rammutla on 072 460 1335 (Department of Land Reform and Rural Development)

Enquiries:

Linda Page, Spokesperson, Department of Land Reform and Rural Development

Cell: 071 334 3479

