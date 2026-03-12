Minister Nokuzola Tolashe leads Social Development Portfolio outreach programme in Sekhukhune District, 13 Mar

Minister of Social Development, Ms Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe, will lead an integrated portfolio outreach programme at Mamone Village in Sekhukhune District in Limpopo on Friday, 13 March 2026.

The outreach programme, also known as an Integrated Community Registration Outreach Programme (ICROP), forms part of Minister Tolashe’s ongoing efforts to bring a full range of social development services closer to communities and also aims to interface directly with communities on matters of social assistance, substance abuse, Gender-Based Violence (GBV) related social ills and is deliberate on other community and SASSA related activities such as social grant applications, COVID-19 SRD, Social Grant Reviews and other government services. Minister Tolashe remains consistent in driving the eradication of poverty across the length and breadth of the country. Through the ICROP, government continues to bring relief, support and services to communities where they are needed most.

During her working visit to Mamone village, Minister Tolashe will further assess whether the services provided in the area are in line with government’s District Development Model, an approach which promotes driven and community-centred interventions that strengthen collaboration between spheres of government and the people they serve.

Community members will access services from other government departments such as Home Affairs and the Department of Health. They will also have an opportunity to interact directly with Minister Tolashe on issues affecting their daily lives.

Minister Tolashe will be accompanied by the Department of Social Development’s Director General, Mr. Peter Netsiphale, South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) Chief Executive

Officer (CEO), Mr Themba Matlou, Acting CEO of National Development Agency (NDA), Ms Raphaahle Ramokgopa, and representatives from the provincial and local government.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Date: 13 March 2026

Time: 09:00

Venue: Sekwati Sports Ground

