Desk365 Launches a Premium Plan with Advanced AI, HIPAA Compliance, and ITSM Capabilities

AI-powered helpdesk for teams of all sizes Desk365 Premium: Deliver faster, smarter, and more secure support

Desk365 announces a Premium plan with upgraded AI, enterprise security, & asset management capabilities to help teams automate support & elevate service.

The launch of Desk365 Premium reflects our commitment to delivering powerful service management capabilities. We’re helping teams provide exceptional support while keeping operations simple & scalable” — Kumar Krishnasami, CEO and Founder

SAN FRACISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Desk365 , the AI-powered helpdesk built for teams of all sizes, today announced the launch of its Premium plan . Introducing a new tier designed to help growing teams deliver faster, smarter, and more secure support. The Premium plan expands Desk365’s capabilities with advanced AI Agents, HIPAA compliance ready features, IT Asset Management, and deeper ticketing features.The launch marks a significant step in Desk365’s mission to provide enterprise-grade ticketing management capabilities without the complexity typically associated with traditional helpdesk and service desk platforms. With the Premium plan, organizations can deflect tickets with AI Agents, strengthen security, and gain deeper visibility into IT assets.A central feature of the Premium plan is an upgraded Desk365 AI. Combining buildable AI Agents with an in-ticket AI Copilot, businesses can automatically answer regular questions, reduce repetitive work, and enhance both customer self-service and agent productivity. The AI Agent can automatically respond to common support queries by leveraging the content you train it on - knowledge base content, websites, files, Q&As, thereby generating contextual responses which ultimately reduce ticket volumes and improve response times. Meanwhile, AI Copilot works directly within the agent workspace to assist with drafting responses, summarizing long ticket conversations, and generating knowledge base articles from resolved tickets.Together, these capabilities allow support teams to maintain consistency, accelerate resolution times, and continuously improve documentation without adding additional manual effort.The Premium plan also introduces enhanced security and compliance capabilities, including support for managing sensitive data through dedicated PHI and PII fields with strict role-based permissions. These features enable organizations operating in regulated environments to securely handle protected information while ensuring that access to sensitive data remains restricted to authorized personnel. The HIPAA-compliant features include data redaction, encrypted field logs, and more. This means healthcare and other compliance-focused organizations can now manage support requests with confidence.In addition to AI and security enhancements, the Premium plan expands Desk365’s IT Service Management (ITSM) capabilities. Organizations can manage assets, approvals, and service changes within the same platform used for support operations. Desk365’s IT Asset Management helps teams maintain detailed records of hardware and software assets, manage vendors, track warranties and purchase information, and monitor asset lifecycle events, including depreciation. Assets can also be linked to users and tickets, giving support agents complete context during troubleshooting and service delivery.By embedding service management directly within the tool that teams already use daily, Desk365 helps organizations reduce friction and streamline processes across departments.Desk365 also continues to build on its existing strengths: a comprehensive integration with the Microsoft ecosystem, a power-packed ticketing system, global collaboration, and advanced reporting features.“The launch of the Premium plan reflects our commitment to delivering powerful service management capabilities that remain easy to use,” said Kumar Krishnasami, CEO and founder at Desk365. “By combining AI-powered automation, deeper ITSM functionality, compliance-ready security features, and native Microsoft integrations, we’re helping teams deliver exceptional support while keeping operations simple and scalable.”The Desk365 Premium plan is now available to organizations looking to elevate their support operations with intelligent automation, advanced security controls, and integrated IT service management.About Desk365Desk365 is an AI-powered ticketing system for teams of all sizes. The Desk365 platform empowers agents to enhance productivity, automate workflows, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. With advanced features like AI-agent, approval-management, ITAM, Microsoft365 integration, Desk365 stands for better service, better products, and AI that truly delivers.For more information about Desk365 and the Premium plan, visit www.desk365.io

See the AI Agent in action

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.