Gauteng Provincial Legislature hosts roundtable discussions on inclusive procurement for persons with disabilities, 13 Mar

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Oversight Committee on the Premier’s Office and Legislature (OCPOL) invites members of the media to attend and cover its upcoming Roundtable Discussions with Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) aimed at advancing inclusive procurement and economic empowerment in Gauteng.

The roundtable will be held under the theme: “From Dialogue to Delivery: Advancing Inclusive Procurement and Economic Empowerment of Enterprises Owned by People with Disabilities in Gauteng.”

This engagement forms part of the Committee’s ongoing oversight work following an earlier investigation conducted during the 2023/24 financial year, which examined the extent to which the Office of the Premier (OoP) supports the participation of persons with disabilities in economic opportunities.

The upcoming roundtable seeks to build on the findings of that investigation by facilitating dialogue with key stakeholders on the persistent barriers faced by PwD-owned enterprises, particularly the tendency for these businesses to remain confined to lower-value service offerings and the continued low registration rates on the Central Supplier Database (CSD).

These challenges remain significant obstacles to achieving the 7% procurement spend target aimed at advancing inclusive economic participation for persons with disabilities.

Through this engagement, the Committee aims to assess whether current initiatives aimed at promoting inclusive procurement and supporting the economic empowerment of PwD-owned enterprises are producing the intended outcomes. The discussion will also evaluate the implementation of recommendations arising from the previous study and explore mechanisms that can strengthen support for persons with disabilities to participate meaningfully in government procurement opportunities.

The roundtable will further provide a platform for stakeholders to share insights and propose practical solutions to strengthen economic inclusion and unlock the full economic potential of entrepreneurs living with disabilities.

Event details

Date: Friday, 13 March 2026

Time: 09h00

Venue: Premier Hotel O.R. Tambo, 73 Gladiator Street, Rhodesfield, Johannesburg

Members of the media interested in attending the roundtable are encouraged to confirm their attendance with the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

Enquiries:

Mr Sechaba Simelane

Cell: 063 406 8872

E-mail: SSimelane@gpl.gov.za

