Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube leads Higher Health Civic and Soft Skills hybrid learning camp in Pinetown, 13 Mar

Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube, will lead the Higher Health Civic and Soft Skills hybrid learning camp, on Friday, 13 March 2026 to be held at Elangeni TVET College, Pinetown Campus, KwaZulu-Natal.

During Human Rights Month, Higher Health aims to graduate approximately 4,200 students across the country at public universities, TVET Colleges, and Community Education and Training (CET) Colleges, who will be completing the Civic and Soft Skills NQF Level 5 Programme, accredited by the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO).

This groundbreaking programme, a first-of-its-kind in Africa, plays an important role in building essential life and soft skills among young people by teaching them human rights, importance of voting, saving our democracy, good civic values and responsible citizenship. The programme also contributes to improved academic performance, strengthens students’ CVs, and helps produce more competent graduates who are better prepared for the workplace.

The Civic and Soft Skills Programme integrates human rights education throughout its modules, enabling students to understand the practical application of human rights in everyday life, such as:

Understanding Democracy and Civic Participation.

Demonstrate strong ethical leadership and civic values

Gender Equality and Protection from Gender-Based Violence.

Access to Health and Mental Health Support.

Digital Literacy and Ethics of AI.

The visit to the Civic and Soft Skills camp by Deputy Minister Dr Dube-Ncube reinforces government’s commitment in strengthening civic education and developing socially responsible and employable graduates.

As part of the programme, Deputy Minister Dube-Ncube will also award QCTO Certificates to students who have successfully graduated from the Civic and Soft Skills NQF Level 5 programme.

Members of the media are invited to the Civic and Soft Skills Camp, as follows:

Date: 13 March 2026

Time: 09:00 to 13:00

Venue: Elangeni TVET College, Pinetown Campus, KwaZulu-Natal

Enquiries:

Assistant Director: Marketing - Elangeni TVET College

Shavika Reddy

Cell: 083 955 6995

E-mail: Shavika.reddy@elangeni.edu.za

MLO of Deputy Minister Dube-Ncube

Matshepo Dibetso

Cell: 064 748 0607

E-mail: Dibetso.M@Dhet.gov.za

Head of Communications: Higher Health

Nashveer Nemesar

Cell: 066 258 8714

E-mail: Nashveer.N@higherhealth.ac.za

