WhatsDash Rebrands as StatNexa, Launching a Unified Marketing Analytics Platform for Agencies

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WhatsDash, a marketing analytics and reporting platform used by digital marketers and agencies to monitor campaign performance, has officially announced its rebranding to StatNexa. The rebrand represents the company’s next stage of growth as it expands its capabilities to help organizations better manage and analyze marketing data.

The platform will now operate under the new name StatNexa, reflecting a stronger focus on advanced marketing analytics, automated reporting, and centralized performance tracking. The company confirmed that existing users will continue to have uninterrupted access to the platform as the brand transition takes place.

The transition from WhatsDash to StatNexa marks a strategic step toward building a more comprehensive marketing intelligence platform designed for modern businesses, marketing teams, and digital agencies. As marketing channels continue to expand, many organizations face challenges managing data from multiple platforms. StatNexa aims to address this challenge by providing a unified dashboard where users can collect, visualize, and analyze marketing data from different sources.

StatNexa enables users to transform complex marketing data into simplified dashboards and automated reports, allowing teams to better understand campaign performance and make informed decisions.

The platform offers several features designed to support marketing analytics and reporting workflows, including:

• Advanced marketing reporting dashboards

• Integration with more than 90 marketing and analytics platforms

• Automated report generation and performance scorecards

• Customizable client-specific dashboards

• Template-based reports for faster reporting workflows

• Marketing performance tracking and OKR monitoring

• Real-time data visualization across campaigns

These features help marketing professionals centralize their reporting process and reduce the time required to manually compile marketing data from different tools.

According to the company, the rebranding reflects a broader vision to expand the platform’s capabilities and strengthen its position as a marketing analytics solution for agencies and businesses managing multi-channel campaigns.

The company also confirmed that the transition to the StatNexa brand does not affect current platform functionality, user accounts, or stored data. Existing customers can continue using the platform without disruption while benefiting from ongoing improvements and updates.

With the growing demand for data-driven marketing decisions, platforms that provide centralized analytics and reporting capabilities are becoming increasingly important for marketing teams worldwide. StatNexa aims to support this need by providing tools that simplify performance monitoring and reporting processes.

About StatNexa

StatNexa is a marketing analytics and reporting platform that helps businesses, marketing teams, and digital agencies collect and analyze marketing data from multiple sources. The platform converts complex marketing data into clear dashboards and automated reports that support faster performance analysis and decision-making.

By integrating with various marketing tools and platforms, StatNexa enables users to monitor campaign performance, generate reports, and gain insights from a single unified dashboard.

